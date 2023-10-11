Harbor Appoints Nick Kadochnikov as Head of AI and Advanced Technology Engineering

Data science leader to spearhead development of state-of-the-art AI solutions for Harbor's portfolio of tech-enabled managed services

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor, an expert services provider to the legal industry, announced today that Nick Kadochnikov has joined the company as Head of AI and Advanced Tech Engineering. Kadochnikov is a data science leader with more than two decades of experience in transforming business operations using AI, machine learning, and natural language processing. At Harbor, he will spearhead the development of state-of-the-art AI solutions that will elevate the way the company delivers technology-enabled managed services to its clients, offering unparalleled advantages in terms of user experience, productivity, accuracy, and operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled that Nick is joining Harbor. He is a visionary who brings a wealth of data science knowledge and experience in the professional services industry," said Matt Sunderman, CEO, Harbor. "In bringing on Nick and his team, we'll be accelerating our development of innovative solutions that harness the power of GenAI and other advanced technologies. By transforming how Harbor delivers tech-enabled managed services, we will help law firms and corporate law departments take operational excellence and service delivery to the next level."

Kadochnikov joins Harbor from William Blair, where he served as Director of AI Engineering responsible for the development of next-generation AI and machine learning capabilities as well as intelligent workflows to transform business processes within investment banking. Prior to William Blair, he spent 20 years at IBM, where he created AI solutions for enterprise operations covering the supply chain, sales, marketing, finance, procurement, and legal functions. Kadochnikov will continue his extensive involvement in the academic community, where he serves as an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Chicago Data Science Institute.

"I see a tremendous opportunity in leveraging generative AI to advance the legal industry, making legal services more efficient, accessible, and less labor-intensive," said Nick Kadochnikov. "Our initial goal is to provide our managed services clients and internal teams with the tools and workflows that allow them to focus on higher-value activities while automating routine and mundane tasks. Ultimately this will pave the way for a more dynamic, responsive, and client-centric legal service delivery with greatly reduced burnout."

