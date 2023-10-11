Alopexx Announces Presentation at IDWeek 2023

Presentation to include pre-clinical data on the molecular mechanisms of microbiota-driven neuroinflammation and the therapeutic potential of targeting PNAG in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alopexx, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, broad-spectrum immune-mediated therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections, today announced that Colette Cywes-Bentley, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, is scheduled to present pre-clinical data at IDWeek 2023's Microbial Pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease symposium being held October 11-15, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Dr. Colette Cywes-Bentley will present pre-clinical data on the molecular mechanisms of microbiota-driven neuroinflammation and the therapeutic potential of targeting PNAG in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's Disease. The presentation will discuss the results evaluating the role of targeting PNAG utilizing Alopexx's vaccine, AV0328 and monoclonal antibody F598.

Dr. Cywes-Bentley is an assistant professor of medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Her research has shown that microbial fragments containing PNAG are present in the brains of mice and humans with Alzheimer's disease. In murine models of Alzheimer's Disease, vaccination with Alopexx's AV0328 vaccine is able to prevent cognitive decline. AV0328 vaccination at 5 weeks or 5 months of age in APP-PS1 AD mice showed substantial protection against cognitive deficits and accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques at 12 and 15 months respectively.

"These pre-clinical results have exceeded our expectations," said Daniel Vlock, MD, CEO of Alopexx, Inc. "It suggests that bacterial fragments may be responsible for the destructive inflammatory response that is associated with Alzheimer's Disease and that targeting PNAG may be a novel approach to treating and preventing cognitive decline. We are excited to present the data at this event."

IDWeek 2023

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

About Alopexx, Inc.

Alopexx is a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting novel immune therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic microbial infections. The target of our therapeutics, poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), has been found in a wide range of pathogens. Our vaccine candidate, AV0328, has been shown to induce protective antibodies against a wide range of PNAG-expressing pathogens in a Phase 1 trial. F598, our fully human monoclonal antibody, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in phase 1 and pilot trials. Following a single infusion, it can provide protection for 2-3 months.

Our goal is to develop a broad-spectrum, non-antibiotic therapeutic platform for the treatment and prevention of microbial infections. These immune therapeutics will reduce reliance on antibiotics and the development of antimicrobial resistance.

Beyond microbial infection Alopexx's vaccine may be capable of inducing antibodies that recognize PNAG-containing microbial cells and fragments and, by binding to them, engage the host's immune system to effectively clear PNAG-containing microbial fragments. Under these conditions, progression of symptoms associated with tissue destruction in diseases like Alzheimer's Disease can be prevented. While this is not the initial focus of the company, it points to the broad promise these therapeutics offer.

For more information please visit www.Alopexx.com.

