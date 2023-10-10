Sabio Inks Strategic Partnership with Mediahub to Provide Advertisers with Increased Access to Multicultural Audiences

The engagement reinforces Mediahub's commitment to supporting minority-owned media through CTV and OTT inventory

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mediahub U.S., an award-winning global media agency, across both companies' portfolio of brands. The relationship reinforces Mediahub's commitment and support of minority-owned media and a focus on diverse audience insights, leveraging Sabio's unique data sets so their clients can effectively reach growing US multicultural audiences.

The multicultural landscape in the U.S. is rapidly evolving and growing, with a multicultural majority expected in the next decade. As marketers and their agency partners seek new ways to connect with these important audiences, mobile and CTV/OTT media are becoming even more critical. In a recent App Science U.S. Multicultural Trends Report it was found that multicultural audiences are bigger streamers than the general market, with Asian Americans, African Americans, and Hispanic Americans 33 percent, 17 percent, and 17 percent, respectively, more likely to have CTV streaming apps than the general market.

Through this partnership, Mediahub will have access to media activations across Sabio's unique CTV/OTT inventory and customized audience segments, and the ability to use mobile data to target anonymized segments on CTV/OTT across Sabio's inventory network, reaching multicutural consumers more efficiently and supporting minority-owned publishers. Further, Sabio will also provide access to App Science's™ (a wholly owned division of Sabio) proprietary 55MM HH graph data, which provides insights and access to Quarterly Trends reports, first-looks at published vertical and multicultural reports and exclusive analyses customized towards Mediahub priorities.

The partnership is the first Sabio has struck with a global media planning and buying agency.

"The engagement with Mediahub further solidifies their support of minority-owned media. Mediahub clients will now have partnership, sponsorship and production opportunities with Sabio's soon-to-be launched Ad-supported Video-On-Demand (AVOD) hub SabioTV app, focused on unique streaming content from creators that resonate with diverse audiences," said Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer of Sabio. "As the multicultural audience population continues to grow, advertisers are constantly looking for opportunities to reach and target these groups. Mediahub's commitment to these audiences makes it easier for marketers to better understand and reach these users, with exclusive inventory available through Sabio's CTV/OTT network."

As CTV continues to grow and attract attention from advertisers looking to connect with diverse audiences, the industry faces challenges with targeting and inventory. Sabio was founded with the goal of providing brands a way to accurately reach minority audiences on mobile devices. While it has since expanded into general market audiences across an array of verticals, Sabio's core foundation is rooted in diversity and inclusion, remaining a minority-owned business today.

This comprehensive set of solutions tailored to CTV environments provides Mediahub's extensive network with the opportunities they need to continue growing and supporting these minority-owned businesses.

"Mediahub is excited to formalize our relationship with Sabio, and to provide our clients with more opportunities and inventory to connect with multicultural audiences. We've found that Sabio is unique not only because they reach total market audiences, but can also get very granular in corroborating and reaching multicultural audiences based on endemic mobile usage and behavior – this is critical in a world where it is getting increasingly difficult to verify and qualify audiences, particularly diverse audience," said Femaris Peña, SVP, Director, Diversity Demand and Supply, Mediahub. "Sabio's supply is complemented with unique CTV/OTT inventory sources and access to insights and data through the App Science Household Graph - all of which enable our clients to efficiently activate at scale. We are pleased to partner with Sabio to continue to our clients grow while also narrowing the equity gap in the media ecosystem."

