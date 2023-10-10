NearForm Acquires Formidable To Expand Global Software Offering

The strategic acquisition is another significant leap for NearForm, following investment from Columbia Capital.

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NearForm, an Irish-founded team of engineers, designers and strategists who build digital capability and software solutions for enterprises, has acquired Formidable, a global design and engineering consultancy founded in Seattle, Washington.



Formidable has established itself as a global leader in product design and engineering. Their collaborative, innovative approach has made them the go-to services business for top-tier enterprises and with a deep thought leadership and expertise in the retail space. Formidable clients include Puma, Lululemon, Starbucks, and Walmart.

NearForm joins forces with Formidable in strategic acquisition that elevates global software offering. (PRNewsfoto/Near Form) (PRNewswire)

Alongside Formidable, NearForm will continue to define, design and build platforms and future-ready products that modernize organizations and connect communities, whilst upholding its steadfast commitment to championing and nurturing exceptional engineering talent.

Ciarán Cosgrave will remain as Chief Executive Officer of NearForm, and welcome Ryan Roemer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Formidable, to the NearForm Executive Leadership team.

The announcement of Formidable's acquisition is a strategic leap forward for NearForm, who have gained significant momentum over the past three years, following the December 2020 investment from Columbia Capital, the 2022 appointment of Satty Bhens (ex-McKinsey & Company Digital Partner) to the NearForm Executive Board, and most recently in May, the appointment of Koby Avital (former EVP of Technology Platforms at Walmart) as Strategic Advisor.

Commenting on the transformative partnership, Ciarán Cosgrave, Chief Executive Officer at NearForm said, "Bringing NearForm and Formidable together felt like a natural fit from the start; we share a common heritage in the craft of design and engineering and a firm belief in the power of code to be a force for good and deliver enduring positive outcomes for our people, our clients and our communities. Our collaboration combines the artistry of expertly-crafted code with a relentless commitment to innovation that will empower a broader spectrum of enterprises. Together, we're in a strong position to become one of the leading premium independent creators of software solutions."

"NearForm joining forces with Formidable brings two pioneers of the open source web platform together to make a professional services powerhouse - we're so excited for what happens next," added NearForm founder Cian O'Maidin. NearForm serves clients including Condé Nast, Uber, Virgin Media O2, and Aer Lingus.

"Partnering with NearForm will allow us to elevate our existing strengths in providing top-notch engineering and product/design expertise with an amazing, unified team with extensive capabilities. By harnessing our collective technical acumen, industry insights and service partnerships, we're set to deliver elevated product integrations. Together, our open-source synergy reinforces our unwavering commitment to nurturing and advancing the technical community. This is a thrilling opportunity to elevate our people while providing clients with new innovative solutions," commented Ryan Roemer, Chief Executive Officer at Formidable.

Clients and partners of NearForm and Formidable can expect the same high standards of service, deep expertise, and dedication to excellence that they have come to rely on, now with an expanded geographic footprint and broader industry offering set. The acquisition represents a commitment to delivering even more value and innovation in the digital solutions arena.

About NearForm

NearForm is an independent team of engineers, designers and strategists who build digital capability and software solutions for ambitious enterprises and organizations seeking sustained business impact. We define, design and build platforms and future-ready products that bring together people, process and technology to modernize organizations and connect communities. Through a combination of expertly crafted code, enhanced capability and collaboration, we empower our partners to deliver great user experiences and create enduring value.

About Formidable

Formidable is a global design and engineering consultancy, and open-source software organization, specializing in digital products and transformation. Since 2013, Formidable's growing team has worked with companies ranging in size from startups to Fortune 100s to build quality digital products and level-up engineering and design teams.

