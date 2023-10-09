LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future WorkForce (FWF), part of AROBS Group - the Romanian-born technology powerhouse - is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming UiPath Forward event in Las Vegas, 9-12 of October. 2.5 days of inspiration, innovation, and education will bring together hundreds of companies from the extended UiPath ecosystem to explore the transformative power of automation.

FWF by AROBS Group set to showcase Intelligent Automation Excellence at UiPath Forward in Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

UiPath Forward is a landmark event for the technology industry, and FWF is proud to be part of this endeavor. The event will feature sessions, world-class speakers, compelling use cases, and invaluable networking opportunities, making it a must-attend experience for forward-thinking businesses.

FWF will highlight its team of experts with decades of business acumen, advanced software development skills in AI and Machine Learning, and comprehensive experience implementing UiPath solutions as a Platinum Partner. UiPath Forward presents an ideal platform for FWF to showcase its intelligent automation prowess and share insights into the future of work.

The FWF booth visitors at the Expertsville section may participate in live demos to witness automation and discover its transformative potential or join the company's experts in two round tables for in-depth insights.

"We are excited to be part of UiPath Forward, an event that embodies the future of work and innovation," said Edwin Provoost, Business Manager, FWF. "We believe that work must be creative and inspiring, and intelligent automation is the cornerstone of this future. We look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can empower businesses to thrive in the digital age, sharing our knowledge and successes."

"I'm thrilled to be part of UiPath Forward—an event that aligns perfectly with our mission," said Daniel Young, Consulting Director, Future WorkForce UK. "Intelligent automation is at the heart of this mission, and we're eager to demonstrate how our solutions can empower businesses to adapt and thrive in today's digital age."

About Future FWF:

FWF is a growing European consulting company in intelligent automation solutions that revolutionizes business operations; it is also a proud UiPath Platinum Partner. With a focus on streamlining manual processes, enhancing efficiency, reducing risks, and improving customer and employee experiences, FWF empowers organizations to thrive in the digital age. The company's team of experts combines deep business insight with advanced AI and Machine Learning capabilities to deliver unmatched automation excellence. Find out more at fwfcompany.com and arobs.com.

