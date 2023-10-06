Purchasers of Woolite laundry detergent in California, New York, or Massachusetts with "Color Renew" and/or "revives colors" on the label may be eligible to receive a cash payment from a class action settlement

Purchasers of Woolite laundry detergent in California, New York, or Massachusetts with "Color Renew" and/or "revives colors" on the label may be eligible to receive a cash payment from a class action settlement

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser LLC ("Reckitt"). Plaintiffs allege that Reckitt misrepresented that its Woolite Gentle Cycle and Woolite Darks laundry detergents renewed and/or revived the color in clothing. Reckitt contends that the detergents contained technology to renew and revive color in clothing and that the detergents did so. The Court has not made any determination as to who is right.

Who is Included?

The "Settlement Class" includes any one of the following:

California Class : All residents of California who purchased Woolite laundry detergent with a label bearing the phrases "Color Renew" and/or "revives colors" from February 1, 2017 to May 1, 2023 .





New York Class : All residents of New York who purchased Woolite laundry detergent with a label bearing the phrases "Color Renew" and/or "revives colors" from February 22, 2018 to May 1, 2023 .





Massachusetts Class: All residents of Massachusetts who purchased Woolite laundry detergent with a label bearing the phrases "Color Renew" and/or "revives colors" from February 22, 2017 to May 1, 2023 .

Woolite Delicates is not part of the settlement.

What does the Settlement Provide?

Reckitt has agreed to create a Settlement Fund of $3,275,000. Cash payments from the Settlement Fund will be paid to members of the Settlement Class who submit timely, valid, and approved claims. Attorneys' fees and expense reimbursement awarded by the court, service awards for class representative awarded by the court, costs and expenses associated with class notice and administration of the settlement, and any necessary taxes will also be deducted from the Settlement Fund. To file a claim for a cash payment, Class Members must submit a Claim Form. Claim Forms may be submitted online at www.ColorRenewClassAction.com or printed from the website and mailed to the Settlement Administrator at the address on the form. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-855-338-1822.

Class Member Rights and Options.

Members of the Settlement Class seeking a cash payment must complete and submit a timely, valid Claim Form. Claim Forms must be postmarked or submitted online on or before December 19, 2023. Class Members can also exclude themselves from, or object to the Settlement on or before December 19, 2023. Class Members who do not exclude themselves from the Settlement will give up any right to sue Reckitt and Released Persons about the claims that are released by the Settlement Agreement, even if they have litigation pending against the Defendant. A summary of Class Member rights under the Settlement and instructions regarding how to submit a claim, exclude oneself, or object are available at www.ColorRenewClassAction.com.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on February 1, 2024. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate and decide whether to approve: the Settlement, Class Counsel's application for attorneys' fees, expenses, and the Service Awards to class representatives. The Court will also listen to people who have asked to speak at the hearing. Class Members may attend the Hearing at their own expense, or may also pay their own lawyer to attend, but it is not necessary.

Want More Information?

This notice is a summary. Additional details are available at www.ColorRenewClassAction.com or by calling toll-free 1-855-338-1822.

