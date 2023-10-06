BAFFIN INTRODUCES NEW LIGHTWEIGHT WOMEN'S PUFFER BOOT

INTRODUCING CLOUD, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce CLOUD, a new women's winter boot, available now. An expert in high-performance cold-climate footwear, Baffin's latest launch is an addition to the Canadian brand's best-selling, Ease™ Collection – available through Baffin.com and retailers across North America.

Baffin Limited (CNW Group/Baffin Limited) (PRNewswire)

The creation of CLOUD and the extension of the Ease™ Collection represent Baffin's commitment to providing a comfortable and safe outdoor experience while recognizing the customer demand for boots that offer both style and protection. Recommended during moderate to high levels of activity from snow play to expedition and everything in between, CLOUD features Baffin's most comprehensive proprietary slip-resistant technology IceBite® Grip, which provides greater slip resistance on ice than conventional rubber.

A featherlight winter boot, CLOUD features a tall, breathable nylon shell to protect from the elements, paired with drawstrings at the ankle and the top of the boot with locking toggles for an improved fit. The nylon upper is cinched throughout, forming a puffer-inspired silhouette and is available in three colourways: Stormy, Coastal Grey, and Black.

"CLOUD takes inspiration from our Hybrid Slipper CAMPFIRE, which features a cinched nylon upper reminiscent of the puffer style that has become increasingly popular in both outerwear and footwear," says Jessica Liut, Director, Brand at Baffin. "By increasing the height of the upper and adding the EASE™ Collections base, we've created a more comprehensive outdoor product that is both on-trend and reliable in the elements."

Made with a Polar Rubber™ heel and forefoot for maximized grip and durability and LiteGrip™ Blend and proven Hex-Flex® outsole design for lightweight cushioning, grip and slip resistance, CLOUD provides the confidence and security needed in cold-climate footwear.

CLOUD features Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, with proprietary technology including Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort and B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures. These extensive Baffin technologies allow for comprehensive protection, within a comfortable and lightweight boot.

Proven by Baffin at latitudes and altitudes during Canadian winters, CLOUD is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated. Designed for experiencing snow-covered environments and made to withstand harsh environments including hardy winds and serious cold, CLOUD thrives where uneven terrains and diverse conditions are endured. From plunging temperatures to deep snowfalls, CLOUD provides comfort for those experiencing the coldest season, no matter the hemisphere.

CLOUD is classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology offering high wet protection with increased breathability. This category of advanced waterproofing is intentionally breathable for outdoor activity, where elements such as rain and melting snow are present and welcome.

CLOUD is waterproof from the base to the collar and protects from wetness, while supporting comfortable movement.

CLOUD is now available at Baffin.com and in select outdoor retailers in North America retailing for $200 CAD/$175 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle for bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system that helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by the extensive use of Baffin products in real-world applications on expeditions and job sites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

