Symbolic Language empowers AI applications, Opening New Frontiers

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leap towards bringing advanced emotional intelligence to AI, Source Code Technology (SCT) will unveil Symbolic Language at the prestigious GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai.

ChatDream®: Empowering AI, robotics and dream intelligence with Symbolic Language®. Official presentation and launch at GITEX Global, Dubai, Oct. 16-20 (PRNewsfoto/Source Code Technology (SCT) Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Symbolic Language promises to redefine how technology understands the human consciousness, bridging the gap between people and machines in an unprecedented way.

This technology was developed over 25 years by Professor Francis L. Kaya, Founder & President of Source Code Technology, in collaboration with experts from psychology, psychiatry, medicine, and education.

This groundbreaking innovation is poised to revolutionize various human-centered technologies in the fields of mental health, education, robotics and even cybersecurity through a coding of behaviors, emotions, and the universe around us, bringing to light unknown aspects of the human unconscious world for the very first time. Experts believe Symbolic Language has the potential to unlock commercial value of many billions of dollars over the next 5 years.

For example, Government health agencies, burdened by the cost of a rising mental health crisis can incorporate Symbolic Language in their interventions to deescalate the condition and effect lasting changes.

In healthcare, when hospitalized patients speak incoherently, software programs embedded with Symbolic Language can help to decode underlying meaning and emotions, enabling medical professionals to symbolically understand the patient and respond effectively. Further, doctors can treat patients with a deeper understanding of the mental states that accompany a physical condition and improve treatment outcomes faster.

In a diametrically different application, Gaming developers and Toy manufacturers can create immersive content and compelling products that appeal not only to kids and teens but also to their parents and educators.

Symbolic Language seamlessly integrates with AI and is universally accessible, transcending barriers of spoken language.

Dr. Royston Flude, President of CSPOC, a United Nations NGO, and a collaborator of SCT quotes:

"If we succeed in integrating the fundamental principles of Symbolic Language into AI and robotics, we can equip it with empathy, ethical understanding, benevolence, discernment, and more importantly, facilitate it to transcend barriers. This will allow AI to ensure self-sustaining solutions."

The launch of ChatDream, an AI product harnessing Symbolic Language for dream analysis and complex mental health assessments exemplifies the profound impact of Symbolic Language.

ChatDream is set to make its official debut at GITEX Global, World Trade Center Dubai, from Oct 16 – 21.

