Spin Master Launches Piknik™, A New Preschool App Subscription Service

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Spin Master (TSX: TOY) ( www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced the launch of Piknik, a new app subscription service for preschoolers featuring games from award-winning digital studios Toca Boca® and Sago Mini®. Included in the Piknik subscription bundle is unlimited access to Toca Boca JrTM - a new collection of fan-favorite Toca Boca apps including Toca Kitchen 2TM, Toca NatureTM, Toca Lab: ElementsTM, Toca BuildersTM, Toca Pet DoctorTM, and Toca Lab: PlantsTM, with more on the way - in addition to Toca Boca Hair Salon 4TM, Sago Mini WorldTM, Sago Mini SchoolTM, and Sago Mini First WordsTM - all for just $11.99 USD per month. Piknik is available globally, today at www.playpiknik.com or within any of the included apps on the Apple App store or Google Play store.

Piknik brings families touch-screen content with a single membership that works across iOS and Android devices. It provides significant savings for access to multiple apps while offering families a convenient, simplified approach to digital playtime with streamlined service and endless ways to play. The subscription can be shared across multiple devices, perfect for multi-child families. Piknik will be constantly evolving, adding new content every month so there's always something new and exciting to explore. It's safe and supportive screen time that's kidSafe®, privacy certified and always ad-free.

"We're thrilled to bring Toca Boca and Sago Mini's most popular preschool apps together under one subscription," said Fredrik Loving, President of Digital Games at Spin Master. "We've curated a collection that provides endless ways for kids to play, learn, and explore their interests – all while eliminating the hassle of multiple subscriptions and fees. With regular updates and new apps on the way, there's always something to look forward to in Piknik."

Sago Mini and Toca Boca studios are leaders in the creation of digital toys that inspire and engage children through the power of play, using unique approaches of child-led exploration and play-based learning. Enriching and imaginative, Sago Mini and Toca Boca digital games create curiosity-led play experiences trusted by parents and loved by kids. Their work has been recognized with accolades from Kidscreen, Parent's Choice Awards, Common Sense Media, and Digital Ehon, and featured in Time Magazine, FastCompany, The New York Times, USA Today, and Psychology Today.

About Sago Mini

Sago Mini is an award-winning studio devoted to play. With over 100 million downloads and 40+ apps, Sago Mini creates apps that seed imagination, grow wonder, and bring thoughtful design to life for preschoolers and parents worldwide.

About Toca Boca

Toca Boca studio creates digital toys and other playful products for kids around the world. Since its first product launch in 2011, Toca Boca has released 40+ apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times in 238 markets, making it the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Their products focus on sparking kids' imaginations and creating opportunities for open-ended play.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

