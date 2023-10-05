The Big Apple Scores Big With The Arrival of SPIN Midtown Flagship

Welcoming guests to enjoy SPIN 2.0 in a digitized marriage of elevated 'play' and 'eatertainment'—complete with the US's first AI Robot Opponent

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIN, the original ping pong social club, celebrates the opening of – SPIN Midtown - its new flagship location, in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world. Located at 1626 Broadway between West 49th-50th St. as the brand's newest Manhattan location and the ninth venue nationwide. SPIN Midtown has evolved its offerings to the public, while remaining true to the mission of connecting people around the ping pong table.

SPIN Midtown (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to introduce SPIN 2.0, a cutting-edge digital evolution of the SPIN brand," said Pieter Vanermen, CEO of SPIN. "From neon art integration to immersive social installations and unveiling of Spinny, the US's first ping pong robot, SPIN is poised to be the ultimate entertainment destination."

Catering to an eclectic New York City audience, SPIN Midtown offers a unique escape away from the hustle of the city to celebrate the simplicity of play and enjoy an immersive social experience. To begin, guests are transported into the underground venue following a trail of neon lights to a wall of art, and 10 ping pong tables surrounded by inviting lounge seating and a magnetizing wrap-around bar featuring a customizable ticker screen, welcoming guests of all kinds.

Setting the location apart from its predecessors, SPIN Midtown features elevated and exclusive offerings, interactive installations and special events. To encapsulate the energy and excitement of New York City and ping pong community, SPIN Midtown:

Brings Spinny, the M-ONE Pong Bot to the U.S. for the first time. Providing guests with the opportunity to interact with a robotic ping pong arm with AI capabilities that optimize play for novices and pros alike, revolutionizing the SPIN experience by mixing technology, innovation and sport.

Unveils an elevated immersive 20 camera ping pong bathtub installation , inviting guests to jump in a tub full of the brands' signature orange balls, strike a pose and capture a video that can be shared across consumers' social channels or email.

Offers an innovative, social bar boasting beloved SPIN classics created by in-house mixologists, new spirit-free cocktails and one-of-a-kind cocktails, including a set of signature sips mixed with ultrasonic sound.

Reintroduces SPIN's signature design features , including a feature bar, reception and DJ booth, inviting guests to relax and enjoy food, drinks, and music. The custom millwork and commercial space build out was completed by NY-based contractor, Atlas Builders , and designed by NY-based architecture and interiors firm, New York Design Architects .

DAIN , blending the visual language of graffiti collaged with old portraits of Hollywood glamor featuring his unmistakable trademark circle red drip which is lit in neon for the first time. Showcases custom work by local street artist,, blending the visual language of graffiti collaged with old portraits ofglamor featuring his unmistakable trademark circle red drip which is lit in neon for the first time.

Center Court presented in partnership with STIGA US which reigns supreme in the middle of the venue. With track lighting above, the court features automatic scoring and a SPIN-ified Jumbo-Tron that highlights the player profiles of SPIN Pros and engaging statistics. Debuts a newly designedwhich reigns supreme in the middle of the venue. With track lighting above, the court features automatic scoring and a SPIN-ified Jumbo-Tron that highlights the player profiles of SPIN Pros and engaging statistics.

SPIN guests can order tableside food and beverage from SPIN Midtown's exclusive tailored options. Ping pong is a social game and SPIN wants the food program to be the same. They offer a wide range of shareable, snackable and delicious offerings that guests can enjoy and easily move between playing and eating, aptly named "left-handed" cuisine. While SPIN's farm to table approach uses locally-sourced and sustainable ingredients wherever possible, the newest location offers a new signature blend of spices crafted in partnership with La Boite and edible mushrooms from Afterlife, a sustainable local mushroom farm, that are grown with compost generated from the food waste of SPIN Midtown and Flatiron locations.

SPIN Midtown will join the brand's mission to cultivate and welcome a diverse, inclusive community of players by offering unique specials & programming throughout the year meant to inspire connection through play. Specials include weekday communal ping pong lunch hours, all day beer and burger specials, '$9 after 9' Tuesday night unlimited ping pong and late-night specials, weekly Friday Nights at SPIN, interactive ping pong shows, seasonal, local and holiday themed special events, and party-packages fully customizable for any size of group.

To attend the SPIN Midtown grand opening on Thursday, October 5th at 9 pm ET, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spin-midtown-grand-opening-tickets-719985755777

Beginning Monday, October 9th, SPIN Midtown is open to the public Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with reservations available from $9 up to $59 per table for 50 minutes of play. For additional information on SPIN Midtown, to reserve a table or book a private event, visit wearespin.com/location/newyorkmidtown/ .

ABOUT SPIN:

SPIN is the original ping pong social club that encourages human connection. The core of SPIN's mission is to connect through a game that transcends age, gender, and any boundaries. SPIN welcomes diversity and embraces the unconventional. Each venue features ping pong courts, a full-service bar, restaurant, private spaces, and unexpected event environments that attract guests of all kinds. With locations in New York Flatiron, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington DC, Boston, and most recently New York Midtown, SPIN has built an unparalleled social experience that encourages connection and celebrates play. #UnitedByPingPong

PRESS CONTACT:

Demonstrate for SPIN

SPIN@demonstratepr.com

415.400.4214

SPIN, the original ping pong social club, opens its new Midtown NYC flagship location in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPIN