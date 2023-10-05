AU10TIX Wins 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for "Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year"

Identity Verification and Management Leader Continues to Gain Industry Recognition

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that it has been named "Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year'' by the 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program. CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

AU10TIX distinguished itself from thousands of other nominations through its innovations in the dynamic identity management landscape. The company offers the only 100% automated global identity verification (IDV) and management solution, empowering the world's most prominent businesses to safely engage in digital commerce and applications while delivering the best possible user experience.

AU10TIX's advanced technology facilitates accurate and reliable service across a wide range of business needs and requirements, including KYC and AML regulations, age and document verifications, new account onboarding, sophisticated organized fraud and more. Built with a forward-thinking approach, the suite evolves and adapts to future needs, ensuring that businesses can address emerging challenges in the IDV space.

"This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to provide our clients with the most advanced, reliable, and secure IDV solutions in the industry," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "We are extremely proud to be selected as CyberSecurity Breakthrough's 'Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year.'"

The company was previously named "Best Identity-as-a-Service Platform" by the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards in March 2023. Its technology is trusted by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including X Corp, Google, PayPal, Thomson Reuters, Microsoft, Payoneer, Uber and Santander.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF ). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

