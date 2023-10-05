American College of Education Awards Two Master's Degree Scholarships to Nonprofit Partner Members

The college presented scholarships to a recipient through Crayons to Computers and the other through Teachers' Treasures

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® ( ACE ), recently awarded two teachers with scholarships toward a master's degree. One was awarded to Tarrah Huber through Crayons to Computers and the other to Payton Hill through Teachers' Treasures . Both organizations are nonprofit partners with ACE.

Crayons to Computers is based in Cincinnati and Teachers' Treasures in Indianapolis. Both support educators of students in need by providing school supplies for classroom operation and student success. As a partner of both nonprofits, ACE awards a master's degree scholarship to an eligible educator each year.

"Growing up, I was not the strongest reader," Huber said. "Now, it's one of my favorite subjects to teach. Many of my students are behind grade-level, so I look forward to using this master's degree to learn more about building literacy."

"Earning a master's degree will equip me to better serve my students," Hill said. "I aspire to specialize in behavior and help students who are either behind or at risk of such. I work tirelessly for them to know someone cares about their success."

The scholarships come on the heels of the college's Month of Impact, where its entire community of stakeholders gather to make a difference locally and globally as part of its B Corp mission and commitment to do good.

"It's an honor to award Tarrah and Payton with these scholarships," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "ACE was founded by educators for educators, and it's exemplary professionals like them who will lead the charge in positive change for education."

