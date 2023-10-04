UL Solutions Announces Expanded Scope of Recognition as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory to Serve Local Customers

UL Solutions' 42 facilities operating under the Satellite Notification and Acceptance Program are now recognized testing sites under OSHA's Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory Program, allowing UL Solutions to continue critical safety work and serve customers locally.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that 42 of its facilities participating in the United States (U.S.) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Satellite Notification and Acceptance Program (SNAP) are now recognized testing sites under the UL Solutions legal entity UL LLC and its scope of recognition in OSHA's Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) Program. The OSHA NRTL Program enables product certification bodies, such as UL Solutions, to certify products used in the U.S. workplace. OSHA's action allows UL Solutions to continue serving customers locally at a total of 55 NRTL recognized testing sites following OSHA's termination of SNAP.

UL Solutions announced that 42 of its facilities participating in the United States (U.S.) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Satellite Notification and Acceptance Program (SNAP) are now recognized testing sites under the UL Solutions legal entity UL LLC and its scope of recognition in OSHA’s Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) Program. (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased that OSHA approved our application requesting the conversion of our 42 Satellite Notification and Acceptance Program sites to recognized testing sites under our scope of recognition in OSHA's Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory Program," said Rick Titus, accreditation manager, UL Solutions. "OSHA's decision enables the UL Solutions legal entity UL LLC to continue operating locally with this expanded scope of recognition now totaling 55 recognized testing sites worldwide, helping our customers demonstrate safety for products used in workplaces throughout the U.S."

UL Solutions' newly recognized NRTL sites around the world help international manufacturers of products used by American workers to partner with engineers who have a deeper understanding of the local market and can make decisions throughout the entire certification process. This includes manufacturers of products ranging from safety-critical equipment to micromobility devices and many other everyday materials and goods workers use.

OSHA introduced SNAP in 2009 to allow those NRTLs approved to use this supplemental program to perform certain certification activities at designated operating sites. OSHA published a Federal Register Notice on Nov. 24, 2020, announcing the termination of SNAP.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contacts:

Tyler Khan

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions