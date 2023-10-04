SVA Professional Services Commemorates 50 Years

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA is excited to begin our celebration of 50 years in business, culminating with our official anniversary in 2024. For half a century, SVA has been the backbone of success for countless businesses and individuals spanning the Midwest and beyond.

SVA 50th Anniversary

SVA Professional Services is excited to begin our celebration of 50 years in business serving people better.

Founded in Madison, WI, in 1974 by Terry Von Haden and John Suby, SVA began as Suby, Von Haden & Associates, S.C., Certified Public Accountants. SVA has grown throughout the past 50 years to encompass SVA Certified Public Accountants, SVA Consulting, and SVA Life Sciences. Our humble origins keep us grounded, while our expertise and approach have made us the preferred professional services firm for a diverse range of clients.

Serving people better over the last 50 years has instilled us with wisdom, resilience, and adaptability, but our vision for the future is what truly invigorates us. From the fundamentals that define our ethos to our unwavering commitment to community and excellence, our aspirations go beyond serving. We're meticulously crafting the future, ensuring that the next half-century is as transformative as the last.

"Our history is rich in lessons of perseverance, adaptability, and innovation, all rooted in our core values to Serve People Better," says CEO Matt Vanderloo. "As we mark our 50-year milestone since our inception in 1974, I'm amazed at our journey. I'm genuinely thrilled for what the future holds for SVA as we continue our pursuit to becoming a more than 100-year-old firm."

Serve People Better

The core of what makes us SVA is our promise to Serve People Better. These three words describe how we work with our clients, our partners, and each other. It is who we are and what drives our success.

Our very DNA is structured by 31 Fundamentals – principles that define our unique culture and direct our every move. These principles guide and influence us when we connect with clients, partners, and each other. They embody SVA's essence and fuel our continual growth and success.

Recognizing Excellence

As we reflect on our past, embrace the present, and pave the way for the future, SVA continues to earn recognition for our unwavering commitment to excellence. We have been certified as a Great Place to Work® for six years in a row, and have also been named as one of Inside Public Accounting's Top Firms and a 2023 Regional Leader in Accounting Today. In addition, SVA is part of the Acumatica President's Club, an Avnet Cloud Partner of the Year, and has earned Veeva Services Partner certification for three years in a row.

Our mission is simple: to provide business owners and executives with unmatched financial and technology solutions to meet their challenges, capitalize on their opportunities, and balance their risk and reward. We strive to continue to meet our clients' needs for the next 50 years, and beyond.

Engage with SVA's Legacy

As SVA looks forward to another half-century of unparalleled service and commitment, we invite media representatives, clients, partners, and the broader community to join us in our celebrations and milestones. For further information, inquiries, or interview opportunities, please contact Patrick Ryan at 608-826-2363, or via email at ryanp@sva.com. For more details, visit our website at https://www.sva.com/50th-anniversary. Here's to the future and to continued excellence in serving people better.

