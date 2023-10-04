Prolifics Chooses Provus for AI-Powered Services Quoting Automation

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc ., provider of an automated services quoting solution , announced today that global digital transformation leader, Prolifics, has adopted Provus' AI-powered platform to transform their end-to-end services quoting processes, as part of its ongoing goal to deliver more innovative and efficient services to its customers and partners.

Prolifics is using Provus' AI technology to streamline the lifecycle of services quoting processing at scale.

Prolifics is using Provus' AI technology to streamline the lifecycle of services quoting processing at scale. The technology seamlessly integrates the full quoting experience, from estimation and scoping, to real-time collaboration, to approvals, to SOW generation.

Prior to the move to Provus, Prolifics used internally developed quoting tools. "Our homegrown system served us well," said Anant Gupta, Prolifics Chief Operating Officer - North America. "But Provus is the leader in the CPQ field, and the new platform provides us with greater customer focus for customizable quotes and service requirements, and a more streamlined quoting experience within Salesforce. As technology experts ourselves, we recognized the benefits of going with the Provus Services Quoting Cloud."

Provus Services Quoting Cloud is built on the Salesforce platform and offers collaborative scoping, estimation, pricing, and quoting capabilities that are fueled by AI to empower service provider organizations to close more deals.

"We are delighted to be working with Prolifics as they rapidly grow and serve their customers worldwide," said Stawan Kadepurkar, CRO and Co-Founder of Provus. "Our quoting technology will empower their teams with the resources they need to accelerate their entire pricing and quoting process."

About Provus Inc.

Provus provides SaaS solutions to automate Services CPQ processes. Its unique AI-powered technology helps enterprise customers to accelerate turnaround time, grow deal sizes, and increase win probability faster – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus is an approved Salesforce AppExchange Partner. Based in Saratoga, California, Provus has raised $12M in fundings led by Norwest Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.provusinc.com .

About Prolifics

Prolifics is a digital engineering and consulting firm helping clients navigate and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We deliver relevant outcomes using our systematic approach to rapid, enterprise-grade continuous innovation. We treat our digital deliverables like a customized product – using agile practices to deliver immediate and ongoing increases in value. We provide consulting, engineering and managed services for all our practice areas – Data & AI, Integration & Applications, Business Automation, DevXOps, Test Automation, and Cybersecurity – at any point our clients need them. Email solutions@prolifics.com or visit us at prolifics.com .

Media Contact: Chris Souza, chris@provusinc.com

