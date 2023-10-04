Omni Management Group Expands their C-Suite Leadership and Appoints Walt Brown as Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Operations

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Management Group, is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Walt Brown as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations. Mr. Brown's primary focus will be on enhancing the company's client services platform and performance and optimize client relations within the industry.

Walt Brown, Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Operations (PRNewswire)

Brian Osborne, Omni's CEO and President, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are pleased that Walt is joining our senior leadership team. His wealth of expertise in financial, operational and transactional restructuring is invaluable, and will significantly elevate the overall capabilities of our company."

Prior to joining Omni, Mr. Brown served as a Managing Director in the FTI Consulting Corporate Finance/Restructuring practice. He has more than 25 years of experience in finance and advisory services representing distressed companies across numerous industries. Mr. Brown is highly experienced assisting clients with all aspects of corporate restructuring, including financial data compilation and claims management. He's also skilled in providing expert testimony in bankruptcy court.

Mr. Brown holds an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business and B.A in accounting firm from Illinois Wesleyan University. He is a certified insolvency and restructuring advisor and turnaround professional, and a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, the Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors, and the Turnaround Management Association.

"We are excited to welcome Walt to our leadership team," said Marc Beilinson, Chairman of Omni. "His long and distinguished career as a restructuring consultant adds an invaluable resource to Omni's growing organization and capabilities. He brings a dynamic, forward-thinking mindset to create innovative strategies that will help create growth and ensure a high quality of service to our clients."

About Omni Management Group

Founded in 1970, Omni Management has served the entire breadth of bankruptcy and restructuring cases, from small and mid-sized to mega cases in the bankruptcy sector. The firm is known for exceptional case administration services that are personal, professional, efficient and successful. The company maintains offices in Los Angeles and New York. https://omniagentsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni Management Group