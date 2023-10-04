Everest Medicines' Partner Calliditas Presents New Data from the NefIgArd Phase 3 Trial at the 17th International Symposium on IgA Nephropathy Tokyo 2023

SHANGHAI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines' (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company") partner Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") presented new biomarker and subgroup analyses from Nefecon®'s Phase 3 NefIgArd study in both posters and oral presentations at the 17th International Symposium on IgA Nephropathy held in Tokyo, Japan.

"The positive findings from biomarker and patient subgroup analyses from the Phase 3 NefIgArd study highlights that Nefecon® treatment results in a coordinated immunological response with the potential to modulate the intestinal immune network responsible for IgA production. They also reinforced Nefecon®'s ability to slow kidney function decline by targeting the origin of the disease," said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "Everest participated in the NefIgArd study, and plans to publish the Chinese subpopulation data in a future medical conference. We look forward to bringing this differentiated and disease-modifying treatment to more Asian patients soon."

Biomarker Analyses

IgA-containing immune complexes (IgA-IC) have previously been shown to accumulate in renal tissue, where they trigger inflammation and scarring of the glomeruli. Investigation of the effect of Nefecon® on circulating levels of IgA-IC in the Part A population of the NefIgArd clinical trial (n=160) revealed that patients treated with Nefecon® 16mg/day exhibited a statistically significant decrease in IgA-IC levels compared to patients who received placebo when evaluated at the 3-, 6- and 9-months post randomization. Suppression by treatment with Nefecon® of both IgA-IC formation and galactose-deficient IgA1 as previously reported offers an unprecedented opportunity to target the fundamental immune abnormalities that drive IgA deposition in the kidney and development of IgAN.

An additional analysis of the 160 patients enrolled in Part A of the Phase 3 NefIgArd clinical study was conducted to assess the levels of three soluble factors known for modulating B cell maturation in gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT): B-cell activating factor (BAFF), a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) and serum B-cell maturation antigen (sBCMA). Compared to placebo, levels of BAFF were decreased at 3-, 6-, and 9-months after treatment initiation. Levels of APRIL were significantly reduced at the 3- and 6-months timepoints and levels of sBCMA were decreased at the 6-months timepoint. These data further support the potential disease-modifying effect of Nefecon® in IgAN and reinforce the central role of the gut–kidney axis in the pathogenesis of IgAN.

To further understand the impact of Nefecon® on chemokine signaling in IgAN patients, the levels of three circulating chemokines known to be present in the intestinal tract at the site of IgA production, CXCL5, CCL13 and CCL11, were assessed in the Part A patient population portion of the NefIGArd trial (n=160). Compared to placebo, the analyses showed that treatment with Nefecon® 16 mg/day resulted in a statistically significant decrease in the levels of CXCL5 and CCL13 and an increase in levels of CCL11 at 3-, 6- and 9-months after treatment initiation. These biomarker data provide additional evidence for a mucosal mechanism of action of Nefecon® in IgAN and support previous observations that disordered lymphocyte trafficking and mucosal dysregulation likely contribute to the pathogenesis of IgAN.

Patient Subgroup Analyses

The full two-year results of the Phase 3 NefIgArd trial (n=364 patients) were further analyzed to assess potential differences in response to Nefecon® treatment based on self-reported Asian (n=83) or White (n=275) ancestry in patients with IgAN. Treatment with Nefecon® 16 mg/day over a 9-month period resulted in clinically meaningful preservation of kidney function in both subgroups, as evidenced by reduction in proteinuria and stabilization of eGFR in these two subgroups when compared to placebo subgroups.

Nefecon® has already been approved and marketed in the United States, the European Union and the UK. The NDA for Nefecon® in mainland China is currently under Priority Review and is expected to be approved in the second half of this year. It was the first non-oncology medicine to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China, reinforcing the urgent need of Nefecon® as a first-in-disease therapeutic option in the nation. Nefecon® has been available for clinical use in Shanghai Ruijin Hospital's Hainan subsidiary through an early-access program since April.

About Nefecon®

Nefecon® is a patented oral, delayed release formulation of budesonide, a corticosteroid with potent glucocorticoid activity and weak mineralocorticoid activity that undergoes substantial first pass metabolism. The formulation is designed as a delayed release capsule that is enteric coated so that it remains intact until it reaches the Peyer's patch region of the lower small intestine. Each capsule contains coated beads of budesonide that target mucosal B-cells present in the ileum where the disease originates, as per the predominant pathogenesis models.

In June 2019, Everest Medicines entered into an exclusive, royalty-bearing license agreement with Calliditas, which gives Everest Medicines exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Nefecon® in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Singapore. The agreement was extended in March 2022 to include South Korea as part of Everest Medicine's territories.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

