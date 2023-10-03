WK KELLOGG CO CELEBRATES LAUNCH AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) today is celebrating its launch as an independent, publicly traded company with the completion of its planned separation from Kellanova (NYSE: K), formerly Kellogg Company, on October 2, 2023. The company now trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "KLG."

WK Kellogg Co is a leading food company in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean with a deep heritage of innovation and operational success, supported by its portfolio of trusted, beloved brands including Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi, and Bear Naked, that have delighted consumers for more than a century.

"Today is a defining moment for all of us at WK Kellogg Co. With the spirit of a start-up and a strong foundation of iconic brands and characters, we are writing the next chapter of our founder W.K. Kellogg's original story. We are confident that as a standalone, publicly traded company, we are well positioned to deliver on our strategic objectives, win in cereal and create value for customers, consumers, employees, communities and shareholders," said Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WK Kellogg Co.

Pilnick continued, "On behalf of the WK Leadership Team and the Board, I want to thank our 3,000+ employees for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this exciting stage. It is a privilege to launch this company and celebrate this milestone alongside them."

Members of WK Kellogg Co's executive leadership team will ring the Opening Bell at the NYSE today. The company will also host a variety of events for its employees across its offices and plants in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean. A live feed of the NYSE Opening Bell can be found at https://www.youtube.com/live/049XGwC3Pkg?feature=shared.

As previously announced, WK Kellogg Co will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder's passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Raisin Bran, and Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include predictions of future results or activities and may contain the words "expect," "believe," "will," "can," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "should," or words or phrases of similar meaning. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the ability of WK Kellogg Co to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company, (2) the possibility that the separation will not achieve its intended benefits, (3) the possibility of disruption, including changes to existing business relationships, disputes, litigation or unanticipated costs in connection with the separation, (4) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of WK Kellogg Co following completion of the separation, (5) negative effects on the market price of the securities of WK Kellogg Co and/or on the financial performance of WK Kellogg Co, as a result of the separation, (6) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes, (7) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, (8) actions by third parties, including government agencies and (9) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in WK Kellogg Co's reports filed with the SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form 10, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov www.investor.wkkellogg.com or on request from WK Kellogg Co. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. WK Kellogg Co does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Analyst Contact:

Karen Duke, (269) 401-3164

Matt Harrison, (269) 961-2457

Media Contact:

Stacy Flathau, (269) 401-3002

