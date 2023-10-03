Chris Dickerson Joins Ropes & Gray as Firm Expansion Continues in Liability Management and Restructuring

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced today that Chris Dickerson, a market leader in advising companies and sponsors in their most complex restructuring transactions, has joined the firm in Chicago. Chris's addition is another, significant step as Ropes & Gray continues to enhance its restructuring, liability management and special situations offering.

"Chris is recognized as a creative, commercial, and experienced advisor for companies, investors, and sponsors in their most important matters," said Julie Jones, chair of Ropes & Gray. "His strategic approach, his depth of experience, and dedication to client service makes him a perfect fit for Ropes & Gray and our continued expansion into this key market."

For over two decades, Chris has advised on the most high-profile restructuring and liability management matters. He is a trusted advisor to corporations, investors, and owners in their most complex matters both inside and outside of Chapter 11 including advising Ameriserve, Barnes & Noble, Caesars Entertainment, Circuit City Stores, U.S. Airways and Vanguard Natural Resources. Chris's work has been widely recognized by publications such as Chambers and The Legal 500, and The Deal named Chris one of the "Top Bankruptcy M&A Lawyers."

"Our continued growth in restructuring remains a key area of focus for Ropes & Gray, and Chris is a perfect fit for us," said David Djaha, managing partner. "Market conditions continue to underscore the need for companies and their financial backers to have the best advice, and the most creative solutions from the most experienced advisers. Chris, and our team at Ropes & Gray, understand how to work through these challenges when clients need to restructure their balance sheets."

"Chris brings an enormous level of experience and depth to enhance our platform. Coupled with the momentum we continue to build in cutting-edge transactions such as Rodan + Fields, Trinseo, Tecomet, and others, Chris's addition creates tremendous synergies for Ropes & Gray's practice and our clients," said Ryan Preston Dahl, co-chair of the firm's business restructuring practice.

"Ropes & Gray is a great fit for me," Chris said. "I'm incredibly excited to join such a dynamic practice and with a best-in-class client base across private equity, credit, and beyond. We are going to hit the ground running and push this growth even further."

