Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, Inc. (MZB-USA) has signed an agreement with Ultramar Caffè - La Natura Lifestyle AG, for the installation of a new packaging line in the US market entirely dedicated to aluminum espresso capsules. The new line will be installed by the second half of 2024 at MZB-USA's production facility in Suffolk, Va. The capsules will be produced for MZB-USA's most prestigious and popular brands, including Chock full o’Nuts®, Hills Bros.®, Kauai Coffee® and Segafredo Zanetti®. (PRNewswire)

The new line will be installed by the second half of 2024 at MZB-USA's production facility in Suffolk, Virginia. Once completed, it will have the capacity to produce 100 million capsules per year. The capsules will be produced for MZB-USA's most prestigious and popular brands, including Chock full o'Nuts®, Hills Bros.®, Kauai Coffee® and Segafredo Zanetti®.

"Enhancing high-growth segments with dedicated production capacity has always been a goal of MZB-USA," said Alberto Lusini, President of MZB-USA. "In the US single-serve coffee sector, Nespresso® compatible capsules are the fastest growing product and our strategic partnership with Ultramar Caffè - La Natura Lifestyle will provide MZB-USA and our customers with a quick and profitable entry point for this increasingly popular format," added Lusini.*

"We are proud to partner with MZB-USA to offer the American consumer an innovative and sustainable single-serve product such as compatible aluminum capsules," says La Natura Lifestyle AG Founder & Chairman Mr. Struggl Ewald. "Our commitment to sustainability and quality drives us to continuously find new ways to exceed our customers' expectations," added Ewald.

The capsules will initially be available for the e-commerce and food service markets. With this partnership, MZB-USA also aims to act as a third-party supplier for large brands interested in growing in this segment.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, Inc. (MZB-USA) is one of the leading vertically integrated coffee companies in the U.S., offering a range of proprietary and branded coffee, tea and drink mixes for in-home and away-from-home channels. With its headquarters and main roasting facility in Suffolk, Virginia, the company operates the largest coffee farm in the U.S., on the island of Kauai, Hawaii. MZB-USA is also one of the largest private label coffee providers in North America, and its globally recognized brands include Segafredo Zanetti® Coffee and Espresso, Chock full o'Nuts®, Hills Bros.® Coffee, Hills Bros.® Cappuccino and Kauai Coffee®, among others. Part of the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, MZB-USA also licenses Segafredo Zanetti® Espresso Cafés throughout North America and offers a range of espresso machines and single-serve brewers — further strengthening its position as Coffee Complete™ from crop to cup. For more information, visit www.mzb-usa.com.

La Natura Lifestyle AG (Ultramar Caffè) has established itself as a company committed to both environmental protection and innovation in the coffee industry. With an international distribution network and a strong commitment to quality and sustainability, the company is well positioned to succeed in the future. La Natura Lifestyle AG (Ultramar Caffè) is known for its innovative products and the development of proprietary blends that enable its customers to stand out in their consumer markets are supported by a modern processing infrastructure and advanced operational and logistics capabilities that ensure La Natura Lifestyle AG (Ultramar Caffè) delivers on its commitments Commitment: "We innovate, we partner, we deliver ... With passion."

*Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. Neither MZB-USA nor La Natura Lifestyle AG (Ultramar Caffè) is affiliated with Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

