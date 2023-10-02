Feedonomics Announces Integration with TikTok Shop

Ecommerce businesses looking to sell their products via TikTok Shop in the US & UK will now be able to access the channel through Feedonomics for Marketplaces

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedonomics , the market leader in product feed management and marketplace syndication for ecommerce businesses, today announced its direct integration support for TikTok Shop in the US & UK.

Through this integration, merchants leveraging Feedonomics for product listing management and order syndication across hundreds of global shopping channels are now able to sell products directly on TikTok Shop through in-feed videos, LIVEs, and the product showcase tab.

"Social commerce is a critical part of merchants' omnichannel strategies, and immensely popular platforms such as TikTok present an ideal source of highly engaged, purchase-ready shoppers who can increase traffic, improve conversion and grow revenue," said Matt Dornfeld, Feedonomics Sr. Director, Global Partnerships. "Now, merchants looking to take advantage of TikTok's innovative shopping feature have direct access to the channel through our native integration for catalog and order management."

TikTok's participatory nature is creating an entirely new way for brands to connect with their communities. It's made product discovery and shopping a native, engaging and entertaining experience for users, which isn't the same for other platforms. Brands see TikTok as an exciting way to reach and engage with new audiences they otherwise would not have been connected with before. The brands having the most success are those that embrace the creativity and authenticity of the community. In-app checkout seamlessly integrates product discovery, engagement, and checkout, in one place to reduce friction and create more sales.

"We're excited to partner with Feedonomics to bring new opportunities to the TikTok community and drive shopping moments directly through TikTok Shop in the US. This integration will enable sellers to efficiently streamline their TikTok Shop by syncing daily operations to their ecommerce platform of choice," said Marni Levine, Head of TikTok Shop Operations, SMB.

Managing orders and inventory manually is inefficient, error-prone, and unsustainable, especially when dealing with multiple systems.

Feedonomics for Marketplaces is a fully managed solution that automates product listing, catalog optimization, and order and inventory management for 300+ channels including TikTok Shop. Our solution combines powerful technology with a team of support specialists who are available 24/7, enabling Feedonomics to create a full-service feed management experience for sellers.

"OtterBox partnered with Feedonomics for an expedited and smooth integration with TikTok Shop that allowed us to be early to market in the premium electronic accessories space," said Bill Dillon, OtterBox President of Consumer. "Feedonomics continues to support us post-integration by handling the day-to-day operations powering our TikTok Shop integration. This allows our team more time to focus on strategy and growth."

