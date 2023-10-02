eHealth Reinvents Itself and the Medicare Plan Shopping Experience in Ambitious Rebrand

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone deserves a positive Medicare plan shopping experience. That is the guiding principle behind the ambitious rebrand which eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, announced today. The company partnered with Minneapolis-based agency Shinebox for work on its rebrand.

The company partnered with Shinebox for a rebrand that is more than a simple update to the look and feel of its website. Driven by input from Medicare beneficiaries who were fed up with aggressive sales pitches, the new brand developed by Shinebox and eHealth includes a new logo and color palette, a more intuitive omni-channel user experience, a new tone in consumer messaging, and new television, direct mail, print, radio, and online ads that will set eHealth apart in the minds of beneficiaries.

"We listened carefully to the consumers we serve, and every change we've made in our rebranding process puts them first," said eHealth's Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Barbeau. "We're addressing the trust deficit among Medicare beneficiaries by embracing transparency, making their best interests our own and showing them how easy it can be to compare plans from top insurers and find the right match. Our new brand makes Medicare plan education, selection, and enrollment experience intuitive, and empowering. We want every beneficiary we serve this Annual Enrollment Period to walk away confident they made an informed coverage choice."

As part of the rebrand, eHealth is introducing a new company spokeswoman, Eve, as the face of the company. To find her, eHealth carried out more than 170 auditions with real-time feedback from seniors to see who they connected with best. Eve will appear in television ads, marketing materials, and on eHealth's consumer-facing website.

In one of the most direct applications of eHealth's new approach, the company conducted a real-time user experiment with two groups of Medicare beneficiaries, inviting half to research and select a new Medicare health plan for themselves through eHealth, while the other half employed the usual methods of searching online or calling a non-eHealth agent or insurance company. Conducted multiple times, the experiment was filmed and became a new TV campaign demonstrating that the real consumers – not actors – who used eHealth reported being 25% less stressed* than those who did not use eHealth.

"I couldn't be more excited to celebrate the launch of the new eHealth brand today and I want to congratulate the organization for spearheading an exciting new path to a better Medicare plan shopping experience for our customers," said CEO Fran Soistman. "It marks the culmination of a year-long process of introspection, listening and learning, and a tremendous amount of cooperative effort. I'm confident that our new brand will resonate and help us to better serve the Medicare beneficiaries who come to us for assistance, and make this Annual Enrollment Period a success."

* Based on an eHealth study of 24 beneficiary participants conducted in June of 2023, utilizing eHealth services proved to be approximately 25% less stressful for beneficiaries compared to selecting and enrolling in Medicare coverage by starting with a preferred search engine.

