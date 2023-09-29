U.S. FEDERAL COURT ISSUES HISTORIC RULING PERMITTING ANTI-TERRORISM CLAIMS AGAINST MTN GROUP TO MOVE TO DISCOVERY

Lawsuit alleges that MTN Group did business with Iranian terrorist front companies that financed deadly terrorist attacks in Iraq and Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, 67 American Gold Star family members, servicemembers, and their families, prevailed in a high-profile Anti-Terrorism Act lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against MTN Group, South Africa's largest telecom company, and others. The court ruled that the plaintiffs stated a claim against MTN Group under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The plaintiffs or their family members were injured in a series of terrorist attacks that took place in Iraq and Afghanistan. They allege that MTN Group did business with Iranian entities that served as fronts for the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the "IRGC"). The plaintiffs claim that MTN knew, or recklessly disregarded, that the entities with which it did business were supporting a terrorist campaign that lasted over a decade, and even went so far as to make an official agreement to support the IRGC's "security" needs–a euphemism for terrorist activities. MTN allegedly provided these Iranian entities with funding, embargoed American technology and equipment, and logistical support. The plaintiffs claim that the technology MTN provided to the IRGC was unique in that it helped terrorists monitor American movements, avoid detection, clandestinely communicate, build and detonate more effective bombs, and develop more lethal rockets.

According to Ryan Sparacino, founding partner of Sparacino PLLC, "Yesterday's ruling was historic because the Court found that plaintiffs stated an Anti-Terrorism Act claim against MTN Group based upon MTN's long-standing joint venture with notorious IRGC front Irancell, and notorious IRGC fronts (and Irancell shareholders), the Foundation for the Oppressed (aka the Bonyad Mostazafan) and Iran Electronics Industries (IEI). This is the first time that any company's direct aid to the IRGC has supplied the basis for liability. As such, yesterday's opinion marks a significant milestone in the ability of American victims of terrorism to hold the IRGC, and its corporate stooges, accountable for their terrorism. Our investigation continues, and so we urge anyone who may have relevant information to consider contacting us."

Sparacino PLLC conducted an exhaustive investigation before filing this case, and the court's Opinion is another step forward in holding MTN Group accountable for its actions and bringing justice to the plaintiffs.

The case is captioned Zobay, et al. v. MTN Group Limited, et al., No. 1:21-cv-03503-CBA (E.D.N.Y.), and the court's opinion can be found on the court docket (dkt. no. 129) or online at: http://terrorismcase.com/zobay-opinion.

The Amended Complaint is available at: http://terrorismcase.com/zobay-amended-complaint.

