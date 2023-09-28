SERENDIPITY3 PARTNERS WITH "WICKED" TO CELEBRATE 20 YEARS ON BROADWAY

The "WICKED Emerald City Frrrozen Hot Mint Chocolate" is available throughout the month of October at the Iconic Upper East Side Restaurant

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved Broadway hit musical, WICKED, Serendipity3 , the iconic Upper East Side landmark restaurant, is launching a new limited-edition dessert, the "WICKED Emerald City Frrrozen Hot Mint Chocolate". Available throughout the entire month of October, this delicious Elphaba green and Glinda pink treat is one you won't want to miss whether you are a Broadway lover, NYC local, or visiting from afar!

The "WICKED Emerald City Frrrozen Hot Mint Chocolate" features a Mint Frrrozen White Chocolate, which has been turned bright green to reflect Emerald City. The dessert is topped with a "Defying Gravity" mountain of whipped cream, shimmering with sugar and edible glitter that is "Glinda Pink", as well as a WICKED 20th Anniversary edible frosting sheet that sits on top of the creation. To make the dessert complete, patrons will also receive WICKED themed stirrer for their unique Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. The limited-time treat will be available to order at the restaurant from October 1 until October 31 for $20.95.

"Serendipity3 has always been and will always be the go-to destination for Broadway lovers to get a pre-show or post-show meal," says Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3. "We are big fans of WICKED at Serendipity3 and it has been such a dream to collaborate with this incredible show whose songs and characters have stolen so many people's hearts throughout its 20 years on Broadway. This dessert is one you will not want to miss!"

Serendipity3 is thrilled to add WICKED to their list of Broadway collaborations. The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item over the past 69 years, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas. Serendipity3 is known for bringing extravagant desserts and world-record-breaking menu items to the table. These menu items have captivated a worldwide audience and a celebrity following for decades, including Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family, Andy Warhol, and more.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About WICKED:

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this October 30th.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway production of WICKED currently features Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen as Boq, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com .

