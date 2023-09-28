Origin Agritech Limited Partners with Strategic Investor Relations, LLC to Support its Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Efforts

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced that it has retained Strategic Investor Relations, LLC. ("SIR"), a leading boutique investor relations firm. This collaboration underscores Origin Agritech's continued dedication to transparent and effective communications.

Under this partnership, SIR will provide extensive support to Origin Agritech's management team, designing and executing a robust investor relations and corporate communications strategy to accentuate Origin Agritech's achievements, innovations, and contributions to the agricultural technology sector.

The comprehensive program is aimed at expanding the breadth and depth of Origin Agritech's company messaging and positioning and ensuring that key investment propositions and milestones are presented effectively and lucidly, with the goals of broadening the Company's outreach and deepening its engagement with existing and potential new investors.

Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman of Origin Agritech, commented, "We believe that transparency and effective communication with our shareholders and stakeholders are key drivers of trust and long-term growth. We recognize the boundless potential of our company and the innovations we bring to the agricultural sector. That is why we have partnered with Strategic Investor Relations, an investor relations firm that aligns with our vision and values. This partnership will ensure that our narrative resonates with all stakeholders and that we continue our trajectory of growth with the support of an informed and engaged investor community."

Matthew Abenante, President of Strategic Investor Relations, commented, "We are honored and very excited to be working with Dr. Han and Origin on their investor relations efforts. Now is an exciting time for Origin, as they expand their commitment to modernizing the agriculture sector and improving the agricultural landscape in China, given the positive GMO corn approval policy by the Chinese government earlier this year. Origin is only scratching the surface of its fullest potential and is well positioned in this potential multi-billion market. We look forward to highlighting this already impressive company and inviting investors to learn about Origin's compelling story."

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The company also maintains a twitter account for updating investors on company and industry developments, which is @origin_agritech.

About Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Strategic Investor Relations is a boutique investor relations agency formed for the purpose of serving high-growth, under-followed companies worldwide. Based in the NY-tri-state area, Strategic Investor Relations delivers effective communications and awareness programs that enable companies to reach their fullest potential. Led by industry veteran and Investor Relations Charterholder (IRC) Matthew Abenante, the professionals at Strategic Investor Relations have a deep understanding of the challenges that companies face and how to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape to develop and implement robust investor relations programs that generate material results. For more information, please visit www.strategic-ir.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, or new information or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Origin Agritech Limited