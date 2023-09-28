IFF Features New Excipient Formulations at CPHI 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF's Pharma Solutions division brings the power of leading excipient products for the pharmaceutical industry to CPHI 2023 in Barcelona, Spain from Oct. 24 to 26. The team will provide visitors with a first-hand preview of new products, investments, innovations, and spotlight the company's strategic initiatives in sustainability, quality, and reliability for its pharmaceutical customers at booth 4A10.

(PRNewswire)

"We know that our customers need to provide novel, reliable and consistent products to their consumers and patients," said Angela Strzelecki, president, Pharma Solutions, IFF. "We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio to include low nitrite excipient solutions and biopolymer innovations. As a trusted partner, IFF continues to invest in product innovation, capacity, and digital capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry."

IFF invites booth visitors to learn about its sustainability objectives including responsible sourcing programs, continuous reduction in its carbon footprint across operations, and innovative solutions that do more good for people and the planet and help enable customers to achieve their sustainability goals. In addition, the Pharma Solutions team will be on hand to discuss how the company ensures reliability, product quality, and flexibility in its raw materials with its supplier assessments.

Low nitrite solutions

At the show, IFF will present its Avicel® PH LN portfolio – a robust low nitrite microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) that lowers the risk of nitrosamine formation in finished drug products, catering to the needs of pharmaceutical customers seeking excipients to support their nitrosamine risk mitigation plans. The solution offers a range of benefits, including nitrite specification on certificates of analysis and batch-to-batch consistency regarding nitrite content. Backed by decades of innovation and expertise, Avicel® PH offers a long history of manufacturing the highest-quality pharmaceutical grade MCC.

Visitors to the booth can also learn more about IFF's METHOCEL™ family of water-soluble cellulose ethers. Experts will be available to discuss how this product delivers multiple stand-out benefits for pharmaceutical innovation and they will share how the Pharma Solutions team continually evaluates processes and makes analytical improvements to meet customers' expectations in the field of nitrosamine-sensitive oral solid dosage forms.

Biopolymer innovation

In addition, IFF will be launching METHONOVA™, a cell-compatible and filterable methylcellulose for the biotechnology industries. METHONOVA™ is suitable for use in cell culture media - enabling cell therapies for many advanced diseases - and 3D bioprinting, allowing for example, in-vitro drug testing models or 3D cell cultures. Built on decades of polymer science expertise, METHONOVA™ is the latest addition to the NovaMatrix® portfolio of well-characterized biopolymers for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and biomedical industries.

World-class excipient solutions for drug formulations

Looking ahead, as IFF's industry-leading Avicel® brand commemorates 60 years on the market, the company is also investing in the strategic expansion of its production facility in Rayong, Thailand. Establishing production in the fast-growing Asian market for pharmaceutical applications, increasing site capacity, and accelerating the delivery of its premier, high-quality MCC brand Avicel® will help meet growing demand for pharmaceutical customers around the world.

To learn more about IFF's Pharma Solutions division's offerings at CPHI 2023, or to book an appointment, visit here.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, X (Twitter) , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

©2023 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with TM, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.



Reena Chaudhary

Senior Global Communications Specialist

+91 9769820494

reena.chaudhary@iff.com Contact:Senior Global Communications Specialist+91 9769820494

(PRNewsfoto/IFF) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE IFF