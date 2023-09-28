Building a global community of shared future: China's answer to the new era

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on building a global community of a shared future:

Chinese President Xi Jinping propounded the idea of building a global community of shared future, which serves as China's solution to the everchanging global landscape complexed by multiple challenges. Over the past decade, the vision has been enriched and steady progress has been made in implementing it.

Peace and security not only represent the long-standing belief of all Chinese people, but also the basic premise of human development. China, as a player in the world, has always been doing its bit. From South Sudan to Lebanon and Cyprus, the blue helmets of China's peacekeeping forces could be seen safeguarding inhabitants in the conflict zones. On the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, the Chinese Navy escort fleet has guaranteed the safety of vessels from various countries passing by. In non-traditional security issues including cyber security, public health and environmental issues, China has been upholding multilateralism, seeking communication and cooperation with other countries while leveling up its own capacity of coping with problems, and providing support for countries in need.

The "winner takes all" is never the rationale behind any choice made by China, instead, inclusiveness and win-win results are always pursued. With such a mindset, China cooperated with Indonesia and built the latter's first high-speed railway — the Jakarta-Bandung HSR, which speeds up the economic activity and improves livelihoods in Indonesia. Juncao, literally meaning "fungus grass," played an important role in China's poverty alleviation. Benefitting from the innovative Juncao technology, China shared it with underdeveloped countries like Fiji and Papua New Guinea, free of any charge, in an effort to help these countries alleviate poverty and pursue prosperity. Be a friend in need and teach others how to fish, China has time and again epitomized these inclusive practices that benefit others.

Civilizations are equal and should be treated with an open mind; countries should dialogue on an equal playing field and learn from and help each other. Earlier, the national treasures of Afghanistan toured around the world to avoid war damage in the form of exhibitions. China stepped out and arranged exhibitions in multiple museums for protection. China and France have cooperated in the restoration work of Notre Dame; China helped Nepal restore the nine-storeyed Basantapur complex… They are working to conserve treasures that are invaluable assets for all of humanity.

Building a clean and beautiful world is a necessary part in building a global community of shared future. To that end, China has stepped up efforts to reduce carbon emissions, improve eco-environmental conditions, in the meantime helping the African countries develop clean energies, and collaborate with other countries in bio-diversity conservation, safeguarding the common homeland of humanity, and leaving a legacy for future generations.

The concept of building a global community of shared future has deep roots in China's profound cultural heritage, and it envisions a world characterized by openness and inclusiveness, equity and justice, harmonious coexistence, diversity and mutual learning, as well as unity and cooperation, which also embody the common aspiration of all humanity.

The recently issued white paper "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions" states that "global affairs must be discussed by all, governance systems built by all, and benefits of governance shared by all." All countries should come together with a sense of responsibility and a will to act, and turn the visions into reality through dialogue and consultation, joint efforts, win-win cooperation, exchanges and mutual learning, and by pursuing green and low-carbon development.

No individual and no country exist in isolation. With the vision of building a global community of shared future, we will expect the coming decade to be more beautiful.

