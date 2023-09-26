RentRedi Partners with Paylode, Launches Customer Perks Program

Top Property Management Platform Now Offers Comprehensive Perks Program, Available to Landlords and Their Tenants

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, has partnered with perks programs platform Paylode to provide discounts and perks on a wide variety of products and services. RentRedi's new Renter Perks Program is now available to landlords and tenants who use the RentRedi platform.

RentRedi, an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, has partnered with perks programs platform Paylode to provide discounts and perks on a wide variety of products and services. (PRNewswire)

RentRedi provides added value to landlords and tenants through new perks program powered by Paylode.

The RentRedi Renter Perks Program, powered by Paylode, provides all RentRedi customers easy access to high-value discounts right inside their tenant portal. Discount offers are available from dozens of local and national brand name companies ranging from groceries and home decor to storage and pet insurance. While RentRedi Renter Perks are available to both new and existing tenants, landlords can also offer RentRedi Move-In Perks, a more customized bundle of discounts, to new renters to make their new house or apartment feel like a home.

"We are always looking for ways to make renting easier for both landlords and tenants, which is why we are happy to offer personalized national and local perks and discounts to our customers through the RentRedi Perks Program," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "We hope the RentRedi Move-In Program will make the moving process a more pleasant experience for tenants using our platform. Landlords can also take advantage of deals offered by the program, while having another amenity to offer to renters."

The partnership is a natural fit for RentRedi, given Paylode's deep experience helping real estate companies and operators build resident engagement programs tailored specifically to residents. The RentRedi Perks Program opens up new revenue streams, provides landlords with an advantage in marketing to and retaining tenants, and improves the renting and moving processes for tenants.

"We're thrilled to be working with RentRedi to launch a valuable, custom perks program for their customers," said Paylode Founder and CEO Mikhail Naumov. "The experience of living in a rental property goes way beyond the square footage or basic amenities. By partnering with Paylode, RentRedi is helping renters have a smooth and wholesome living experience, bringing them thousands of pre-negotiated discounts for products and services they need every day."

Paylode serves the residential real estate market with innovative customer engagement tools that drive resident participation, retention, and loyalty. With RentRedi's partnership, Paylode will continue to expand its suite of platform features, as well as its deals marketplace with local and national offers that are highly valuable and relevant to renters.

ABOUT PAYLODE

Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch, manage, and monetize a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house.

Paylode is like having an entire partnerships team in your corner. The company vets and pre-negotiates thousands of perks and offers from top consumer brands, and provides easy no-code tools to save companies massive amounts of time and overhead. Perks programs increase conversion rates, retention, engagement, satisfaction, and ultimately, long-term customer happiness, while also unlocking a new stream of revenue for your business. Learn more at https://paylode.com/ .

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers an award-winning, cloud-based rental management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market, being named a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $17 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RentRedi