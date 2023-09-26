Kia returns to the all-women off-road navigational challenge for fourth year in a row

Custom 2024 Telluride X-Pro outfitted by Baja Forged set to compete in X-Cross class

Newly matched teammates Verena Mei and Susie Saxten ready to test their mettle and put the 2024 Telluride X-Pro through its paces

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is returning to the Rebelle Rally off-road navigational challenge for the fourth consecutive year, and it has its sights set on conquering the rugged off-road course with its winningest and most awarded SUV to date, the Telluride. After its rally debut in 2020, the Telluride is back for more, this time in X-Pro guise. Teammates Verena Mei (driver) and Susie Saxten (navigator) will be piloting the 2024 Telluride X-Pro across roughly 1,600 miles through the California and Nevada deserts.

Modified Kia Telluride X-Pro gears up for the Rebelle Rally (PRNewswire)

The modified Telluride X-Pro has been bolstered with an off-road treatment by BAJA FORGED1, which includes a custom roof rack and front- and rear bumpers to increase approach and departure angles. Tow points have also been added. Skidplates help protect the Telluride's undercarriage, while 18-inch KMC716 wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich® All-Terrain T/A K02 tires. A 1.5-inch lift on top of the X-Pro's increased ground clearance gives it nearly 10 inches of ground clearance to get through the rough stuff.

"After a second-place win in the X-Cross class in its first year of competition, we are eager to see what more the Telluride X-Pro can do," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With BAJA FORGED modifications and a stellar team leading the way, we are confident the Telluride X-Pro will reach new heights of off-road capability and prove itself as a tough competitor once again."

In 2020, the Telluride narrowly missed first place in the X-Cross class. In the years following, two 2022 Sorento PHEVs earned second-and third place finishes, and last year, the 2023 Sportage X-Pro finished among the top five. Follow this year's team on RebelleRally.com from Oct. 12-21.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Custom Telluride X-Pro not available for sale.

