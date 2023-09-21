RUGS USA ANNOUNCES DESIGNER COLLABORATION WITH PRABAL GURUNG

West Meets East in a new 28-piece collection

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For twenty-five years, Rugs USA has helped its customers turn their houses into homes, offering a stunning array of rug styles, materials, and sizes to suit every design need and budget. The company is now thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive collection in collaboration with internationally renowned, award-winning fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA is an expansive collection of rugs featuring 28 new designs in a range of sizes and price points.

Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA. Photo Credit: Frank Frances (PRNewswire)

Prabal's exclusive collection for Rugs USA translates his impeccable sense of color and pattern into beautiful rug designs.

The vision for the collection is "West Meets East" - showing appreciation for Prabal's love of Nepal and New York City. Known for his use of color and dedication to quality, he is an expert in modern luxury and exceptional style. Prabal's exclusive collection for Rugs USA showcases his impeccable sense of color, patterning, and texture, and translates it into beautiful, elevated rug designs. Each piece reflects his unique perspective and celebrates the beauty of heritage, diverse cultures, and individuality.

"For this collaboration with Rugs USA, I took inspiration from two concepts – my homeland, Nepal, and the place where I found myself, New York. Blending Nepal's mysticism and magic with New York's pragmatism, we created a line of rugs that are colorful, textural, and vibrant, but also play beautifully with neutrals. I'm so excited for customers to be able to style and live with these pieces in their homes," said Gurung.

Alyssa Steele, CEO of Rugs USA, "We are thrilled to unveil our first-ever fashion collaboration and have found the perfect partner in the incredibly talented Prabal Gurung. We've long admired him not only for his incredible designs but also for his advocacy work and the ways in which he celebrates the beauty of his homeland. We're proud to help bring his vision to life."

"We're inspired by the intersection of fashion and interiors and know our customers want their homes to be an expression of their personal style, just as much as the clothing they wear," Steele adds.

THE PRABAL GURUNG X RUGS USA COLLECTION

From statement-making geometric motifs to delicate, impressionistic floral patterns to bold color palettes, the collection offers a wide range of stunning, elevated styles to suit every aesthetic.

Crafted in a range of materials and with the utmost attention to detail to ensure durability and a comfortable feel underfoot. Prices range from $85 - $795 .

The assortment features wool (both hand-tufted and flatweave), synthetic fibers, and natural fibers like jute. It also includes styles made with machine-washable fabrics for those who want to enjoy the beauty of Prabal's designs but need the ease and flexibility of washability.

The full collection can be found at rugsusa.com/prabal-gurung.

About Rugs USA

Rugs USA is a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and other home décor products. Founded in 1998, Rugs USA offers an expansive collection of area rugs and home décor products directly to consumers via www.rugsusa.com as well as through leading e-commerce marketplace partners. With a curated offering of more than 20,000 products, the Company provides consumers with unmatched choice, fast shipping, and exceptional value. Rugs USA has sold more than twelve million rugs to millions of homes and delighted customers.

About Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung launched his eponymous collection in February 2009 with a philosophy encompassing modern luxury, indelible style and an astute sense of glamour. Gurung was born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal. After beginning his design career in New Delhi, he moved to New York to finish his studies at Parsons The New School for Design. Upon graduating, Gurung spent two years with Cynthia Rowley's design and production teams. Soon after, he was appointed design director at the iconic Bill Blass, a post he held for five years until launching his own collection, PRABAL GURUNG. A focus on quality and innovation has placed Gurung at the forefront of American fashion with designs worn by leading ladies including First Lady Michelle Obama and The Duchess of Cambridge, to name a few. Notable accolades include the 2010 Ecco Domani Fashion Fund Award, 2010 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner up, with various additional honors over the course of his career to present. In 2022, Gurung was honored as the Designer of the Year at the American Image Awards, was awarded the Humanitarian Award at the 38th Annual Night of the Stars Gala, and won the Positive Social Influence Award as a member of the Slaysians at the CFDA Awards. Gurung was also elected as Vice Chair of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, beginning his role in January 2023.

