MAVIC OPENS NEW FACILITY IN NORTH AMERICA

Re-establishing sales & service; several new products on the way

WATERBURY, Vt., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavic, French manufacturer of innovative bicycle wheels and equipment, has opened an office in the cycling-rich community of Waterbury, Vermont. The facility will support sales and service in North America.

"We are thrilled to be back in the USA to address the needs of our North American customers with our new Mavic Service Center in Waterbury, Vermont," said Jean-Michel Bourrelier, CEO of Mavic USA. "We are also very excited to unveil many new products in the coming months, relevant to the US market and local riders. We hope that American gravel, mountain and road riders will be able to experience our new wheel technologies and discover our new apparel that celebrate the long-standing history of our brand."

Mavic will focus on reconnecting historic and past accounts as well as new customers to re-establish a robust IBD and OE network. With support from the newly established Mavic Service Center in Waterbury, the company will be able to provide a full spectrum of support to dealers, partners, and riders throughout North America. The team is fully operational with a complete sales and service staff eager to connect with customers. The company will initially focus on wheels with plans to offer the complete Mavic line of products in the near future.

"Our team in the US comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience to contribute to Mavic's already rich history of over 135 years," said Josh Saxe, Sales and Marketing Manager for North America. "While Mavic didn't invent the wheel itself, it is the business of Mavic to reinvent the wheel. We'll be bringing our perspective directly from the field to inform what comes next. We have a lot of new and exciting products to share, and while our focus absolutely includes the sales and marketing around these products, we are emphasizing supporting our customers both new and old, while also participating in our local community and grassroots efforts."

Following the successful launch of the award-winning, superlight Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc wheelset, Mavic continues to innovate with several new products to be introduced in 2024. The new wheelsets will expand the selection of gravel, mountain, road and ebike offerings, including regional products built specifically for the North American market.

As a manufacturer of bicycle components in the high-end cycling market, Mavic will always work towards its commitment to inspire cyclists. From over 40 years of partnership with the Tour de France to developing the first wireless electronic transmission group and the UST tubeless wheel, Mavic is a brand rich in cycling tradition and innovative technology. The company was established in 1889 and this year marks the 100th anniversary of the first Mavic circle logo, and with it comes a new, exciting chapter of this storied brand.

For more information, go to www.mavic.com or email uspress@mavic.com.

About Mavic

Established in 1889, Mavic is a manufacturer of innovative bicycle wheels and cycling equipment made in Europe, and one of the key developers of tubeless technology. Mavic equips the best racers and enthusiasts with products that give them a competitive edge and improve their riding experience. The company is based in France with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

View original content:

SOURCE Mavic