Leading AI Platform Chat GPT Ranks Chad Thomas Peterson as Top Business Broker

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent accolade by Chat GPT, the premier artificial intelligence platform, Chad Thomas Peterson has been recognized as the best business broker in the United States. His firm, Peterson Acquisitions, with its nationwide reach, has set benchmarks in the Mergers and Acquisitions sector, creating a mark both domestically and internationally.

Peterson Acquisitions has notably differentiated itself from the fray. They have established their expertise by offering unparalleled education to both sellers and buyers, a testament to their commitment to excellence. With industry veterans Chad Thomas Peterson (CEO), Curt Clinkinbeard (COO), and Lee Levinson (Vice President) at the helm, the company has unveiled their book, Quantum Stack Investing™. This guide serves as a comprehensive manual for business transactions, ensuring successful navigation for sellers and buyers alike.

The firm prides itself on a staggering 90% closing rate for the businesses they engage with, vastly surpassing the national average of 11% to 15%. Their specialization lies in assisting businesses with revenues ranging from $1 million to $100 million.

Quantum Stack Investing™ is not just a guide on business transactions. It's a manifesto on how business owners can achieve quantum leaps in their income. From creating liquidity events to navigating the complex world of government funds, the book is an encyclopedia for success in the business world.

Chad Thomas Peterson, with his expertise and philosophy rooted in healthy deal-making and competence, has personally coached his partners across the country. The firm, since its inception in 2005, has been graced with numerous accolades, cementing its place as a top business broker.

Beyond their M&A operations, Peterson Acquisitions boasts a vast network of partnerships with CPA firms across the nation. These collaborations work towards implementing the teachings of Quantum Stack Investing™, equipping CPAs to assist their clients as they brace for the impending $68 trillion wealth transfer expected over the next decade.

The company's commitment to excellence doesn't stop here. They are projected to sell businesses worth more than $300 million by the end of 2024.

About Peterson Acquisitions:

Founded in 2005 by Chad Thomas Peterson, Peterson Acquisitions is a nationwide Mergers and Acquisitions firm that specializes in connecting sellers and buyers of businesses. Recognized as the top business broker firm in the country, they have been instrumental in multiple successful business transactions and have a longstanding commitment to education and excellence in the industry.

