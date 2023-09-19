Cunard Announces New 2025 Program for Queen Anne, Queen Mary 2, and Queen Victoria

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has pioneered ocean travel for more than 180 years and now the luxury cruise line is offering travelers the chance to set sail on more unforgettable holidays with the release of 180 new voyages for 2025.

"With 180 fantastic itineraries to choose from, there really is a Cunard voyage for everyone."

Voyages will be available to book from 8am EST on October 4, 2023, exclusively for Cunard World Club Members, with bookings available to the public from 8am on October 5.

The compelling program features sailings between April 2025 and January 2026 and includes an eclectic mix of exciting itineraries spanning 91 destinations, across 24 countries globally, on board Queen Mary 2, Queen Anne, and Queen Victoria.

Queen Anne will primarily be sailing to the Western Mediterranean, Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe, while Queen Mary 2 will continue her iconic Transatlantic Crossings and Queen Victoria will be based in the Mediterranean. Each Queen's program boasts at least one maiden call; however, Queen Anne will make no fewer than 19 maiden calls – including Bilbao, Ibiza, Skjolden, Messina and Santorini.

Queen Anne

Guests will discover their dream destination with Queen Anne in 2025. As the newest addition to the Cunard fleet, her design concepts have been founded on heritage, craftmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation, and the 113,000-ton, 3,000-guest ship, which spans 14 decks, will offer travelers several breath-taking experiences, and more choices of entertainment, dining, and bars than ever before.

For her 2025 program, Queen Anne will be sailing out of Southampton, England, providing a range of destinations and itinerary lengths varying from two to 19 nights, which will include 19 maiden calls. From a 12-night voyage taking in the mystical landscapes of the Norwegian Fjords in June to a 16-night Mediterranean sailing around France, Spain, and Italy in July – taking in several of Europe's most enchanting ancient cities – Cunard's newest Queen will be embarking on a host of captivating voyages.

Queen Mary 2

From the UNESCO-inscribed architecture of Old Quebec to the medieval streets of Bruges, guests will discover holidays on both sides of the Atlantic on Cunard's flagship and the world's only true ocean liner in 2025.

Whether it's the white sands and warm shallows of the Caribbean in December or indulging in Cunard signatures during uninterrupted sea days on a Transatlantic Crossing, a voyage on Queen Mary 2 is always an extraordinary experience.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria will be based in the Mediterranean across the program from May to October 2025, offering a range of 7, 14 and 21-night itineraries out of Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste.

One of the many dazzling highlights of Queen Victoria's 2025 program is her two-week Istanbul and Greek Islands sailing in May. This voyage from Civitavecchia takes in some of the Eastern Mediterranean's greatest treasures, from exploring Turkish seas to serene Greek islands, each port makes for an adventure to remember.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We are incredibly excited to be launching our new 2025 program and with 180 fantastic itineraries to choose from, there really is a Cunard voyage for everyone. Whether it's an iconic Transatlantic crossing, a Scandinavian adventure, or Christmas in the Caribbean, our fleet of Queens provide the perfect opportunity to explore the world in style.

"We always strive to provide our valued travel agent partners with great offers for their customers, and this program is no different. Not only do our itineraries sail to some of the world's most exotic destinations, our ships offer unique and enriching experiences for guests, so whether you're a new-to-cruiser or a loyal Cunarder, you'll be free to unwind and escape in a uniquely luxurious setting."

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

