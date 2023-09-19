ASC Offers Compliance Recording for Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

Recording Insights ensures full compliance for today's mobile workforce

HÖSBACH, Germany, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software and cloud solutions provider ASC Technologies announced that Recording Insights is now available for Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile, providing a solution to meet the growing demand for secure and compliant mobile communication in businesses worldwide.

In today's mobile work environment, secure and reliable mobile communication tools are crucial. Teams Phone Mobile meets these needs by integrating mobile numbers into the Teams infrastructure, so all mobile calls are issued through Teams, with access to all the productivity, collaboration, and other functions offered by Teams. More and more operators join the Teams Phone Mobile program and are extending the number of countries and regions where this service is available.

Compliance recording is a must-have

Ensuring compliance in this digital landscape has emerged as a vital necessity. In September 2022, 16 Wall Street firms were fined a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps without recording the communications as required–a severe compliance breach. That shows that using tools to capture communication in a compliant manner is a must in hybrid work environments.

With Recording Insights, Teams Phone Mobile users can ensure their communication is not just efficient, but also fully compliant with relevant regulatory standards such as GDPR, MiFID II, HIPAA, and PCI DSS stipulated by governmental bodies and industry regulators globally. All communication across audio, and video calls, or meetings made via Teams Phone Mobile will be securely recorded and archived, providing an essential resource for audits, dispute resolution and risk management. Communication data in over 90 languages can be transcribed and analyzed via Microsoft Azure AI Services and Azure OpenAI Service.

"Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile is becoming a ubiquitous part of the modern mobile workforce. However, ensuring compliance in such an environment can be challenging," said Dr. Gerald Kromer, CEO at ASC Technologies. "Fully integrated in the Microsoft Teams user interface, Recording Insights provides a truly unified user experience, allowing users to efficiently extend compliance to their mobile devices."

"In an increasingly digital landscape, helping to ensure secure and compliant mobile communication has become paramount," adds Celine Garbi Joergens, Hybrid Work Business Lead, Microsoft Germany. "By using Recording Insights, Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile users have the necessary tool to uphold and monitor their compliance protocols effectively and efficiently, regardless of their geographical locations."

