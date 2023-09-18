NIKOLA CORPORATION APPOINTS MARY CHAN AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Experienced global executive to spearhead operations

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via its HYLA brand, today announced the appointment of Mary Chan as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 9, 2023.

In her capacity as COO, Chan will lead the company's engineering, program, product, supply chain, and manufacturing teams. Her appointment aligns with the vision of President and CEO Steve Girsky to streamline decision-making processes and bolster Nikola's reputation for excellence in engineering and manufacturing.

"I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Mary for over a decade, and I cannot think of a more qualified individual to assume the role of COO at Nikola," said Nikola President and CEO Steve Girsky. "Mary brings a solid understanding of business, combined with extensive experience in technology and transportation, spanning both engineering and management. Her expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Nikola team."

"My career has been dedicated to pioneering smart transportation and wireless communications across automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries," said Chan. "Joining Nikola represents the culmination of this journey, and I'm excited to be part of the team that will drive trucking to a zero-emissions future, encompassing trucking products, customer solutions, and the corresponding energy infrastructure."

ABOUT MARY CHAN

Chan was a Managing Partner at VectoIQ, where she assisted with the public launch of Nikola Corporation. She served as President of the Global Connected Consumer group at General Motors (GM) and built the next generation of connected infotainment products and OnStar broadband data services. She led the industry's first launch of 4G LTE connectivity across GM's global brands in the U.S., China, Europe, and Mexico.

Chan joined GM from Dell Inc., where she was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Mobility Solutions & Services.

Prior to Dell, Mary held various EVP and SVP executive positions at Alcatel-Lucent and Lucent Technologies Inc. as President of 4G/LTE Wireless Networks and President of Global Wireless Networks. She led the Wireless Business Unit with responsibilities across product management, R&D, and system deployment with a revenue stream greater than $7B.

Chan was previously named the "Top Woman in Wireless" by the Fierce Wireless Industry Daily.

Chan serves as an independent Board of Director for Magna International, SBA Communications, and CommScope. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem, covering supply, distribution and dispensing.

Nikola is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to: the Company's beliefs regarding the potential benefits of Ms. Chan joining the Company's executive management team; Ms. Chan's ability to assist in streamlining decision-making and bolstering the Company's reputation for excellence in engineering and manufacturing; Ms. Chan's qualifications to serve as COO and ability to be an asset to the entire team; and the ability to drive trucking to a zero-emissions future, encompassing trucking products, customer solutions, and the corresponding energy infrastructure. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: risks related to the rollout of the Company's business and milestones and the timing of expected business milestones; and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

