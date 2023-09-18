iFoodDS and IBM Launch New Solution to Help Organizations Address the FDA's FSMA 204 Food Traceability Rule

SEATTLE and ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iFoodDS and IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced a tech-enabled traceability solution to help companies across the food supply chain address the FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204(d). Building on decades of experience in food traceability software, the new solution, iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ (with IBM Food Trust™), will cater to enterprise scalability demands and address supplier needs.

iFoodDS and IBM are now offering a robust FSMA 204 traceability and compliance management solution capable of supporting the needs of the industry's largest enterprises and suppliers of all sizes. The solution combines the scalability and interoperability of the IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite and the IBM Food Trust Network with iFoodDS' traceability applications and innovative food industry, regulatory, and technical expertise.

The FDA's Food Traceability Rule establishes additional traceability recordkeeping requirements for businesses that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain foods, and includes data sharing requirements that lay the foundation for connecting the food supply chain, to enable comprehensive traceability. Ultimately, the rule is expected to allow for faster identification and rapid removal of potentially contaminated food from the market, which can help reduce foodborne illnesses.

"Having been there at its inception, I believe IBM and iFoodDS working together can accelerate the creation of safer, more efficient, and transparent food supply chains that result in shared value for all participants," said Frank Yiannas, Food Safety Leader and Food System Futurist. "The joint solution can address the needs of large enterprises and suppliers of all sizes, connecting supply chains to enable continued business success and transparency that protects brands and consumers."

The joint solution is powered by the IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite and iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ and will allow companies to join and share data on the IBM Food Trust™ network. The IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite runs on the IBM Cloud and features enterprise-class security, reliability, and scalability. It facilitates data sharing via the IBM Food Trust™ network, which is compatible with the GS1 standards used by much of the food industry to help ensure interoperability for traceability systems. iFoodDS Trace Exchange gives clients access to purpose-built FSMA 204 data capture applications and methods, FSMA 204 compliance expertise, network dashboards, and a seamless onboarding experience.

With the FSMA 204 compliance deadline approaching on January 20, 2026, enterprise clients need a solution to get prepared. More information about the joint solution is available at ifoodds.com

Beyond the goal of addressing FSMA 204 compliance, the joint solution is the foundation for a connected value chain, designed for stronger collaboration between trading partners and providing insights on product safety, quality, and freshness.

"We're seeing incredible momentum in tech-enabled traceability adoption as the FDA's deadline for FSMA 204 approaches," said Christina Shim, Global Head of Product Management & Strategy, IBM Sustainability Software. "By collaborating with iFoodDS, we can provide even more help to enterprise clients and their trading partners as they work to become FSMA compliant and can take a major step toward the industry's goal of creating a safer, transparent, and sustainable food supply chain."

"We look forward to growing our collaboration with IBM to help enterprise clients and their suppliers meet the FSMA 204 mandate and move their businesses forward," said Scott Mathews, CEO, iFoodDS. "By combining iFoodDS' FSMA 204 data capture capabilities and industry knowledge with IBM's secured, scalable, and interoperable traceability platform, enterprises can get a fast path to compliance. We encourage businesses to invest in traceability not just for compliance, but also for the competitive advantage they can gain by leveraging data and insights."

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit www.ibm.com

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality. Its consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

Learn more about the FSMA 204 compliance solution by visiting www.ifoodds.com.

