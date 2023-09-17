McLaren F1's Lando Norris Takes Second on Podium at Singapore Grand Prix with MCL60 Race Cars in OKX Stealth Mode Livery

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris placed second at the Singapore Grand Prix on September 17, 2023 after a masterful drive in the MCL60 race car featuring the limited-edition Stealth Mode livery co-designed by McLaren and OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

Lando Norris said: "Incredible. Carlos, Charles, Lewis, George, and I really pushed each other hard all evening. The end of the race was very stressful, but it paid off. We knew it was going to be tough as soon as Mercedes boxed, especially with only a couple of cars for them to overtake – but we held them off, did what we needed to do and we're on the podium with P2, so I'm super-happy this evening."

"The team is amazing, and I can't thank them enough for their hard work in giving me this car. It was good to see Oscar fighting his way through to P7, cementing the points for the team also. The car looked great in the OKX Stealth Mode livery and it's just a great result for the team tonight. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do in Japan."

The MCL60 was revealed in Stealth Mode on September 13 at an exclusive media event in Singapore, attended by OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and McLaren Racing Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, Matt Dennington.

Stealth Mode switches McLaren's livery colourway, augmenting black against the team's classic papaya trim. The sleek and understated design represents the two brands' belief in putting in hard work behind the scenes to strive for excellence, while embracing change and innovation. It will also be featured on track at the 2023 Japan Grand Prix from September 22-24, 2023.

To bring fans closer to Stealth Mode, OKX hosted a McLaren-themed fanzone at CHIJMES, Singapore, which ran from September 14 to September 17, featuring a Stealth Mode show car, racing simulators, giveaways and surprise guests over the race weekend. At the fanzone, fans were joined by McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown on September 14 and 15, respectively.



OKX CMO Haider Rafique said: "Podium! We're thrilled to have co-created the Stealth Mode livery with McLaren and to have witnessed the MCL60 F1 car take the podium in Singapore."

About OKX

OKX is a leading Web3 ecosystem.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

