United Urology Group and Its Affiliate Practices and Prostate Centers USA® are collaborating to Revolutionizing Men's Health Care with Minimally Invasive Solutions

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Urology Group (UUG) and its Affiliate Practices and Prostate Centers USA® are pleased to announce a groundbreaking initiative in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). The American Urological Guidelines for the management of BPH have been updated to include Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE) as a recommended treatment option for men suffering from an enlarged prostate.

This significant collaboration between UUG's Affiliate Practices and Prostate Centers USA® highlights their commitment to providing the most advanced and effective treatment options to men nationwide. UUG's Affiliate Practices, together with Prostate Centers USA, have plans to bring seven (7) new centers in multiple states throughout the U.S., ensuring that patients have access to new treatments under the leadership of Prostate Centers USA's clinical team.

"We are thrilled to engage with Prostate Centers USA® as a leader in minimally invasive men's health care. Our Affiliate Practices have a dedication to providing evidence-based care to their patients and delivering quality outcomes. By collaborating with Prostate Centers USA®, our Affiliate Practices are able to offer advanced and effective treatment options for men suffering from an enlarged prostate. We are excited to collaborate with Prostate Center USA's clinical team to revolutionize men's health care together and empower men to live their lives to the fullest." - Ian Wong, Chief Executive Officer of UUG.

UUG Affiliate Practices and Prostate Centers USA® are at the forefront of delivering exceptional results in men's health care. With a team of highly skilled physicians and state-of-the-art facilities, they have consistently set new standards in the field of minimally invasive procedures. Their dedication to innovation and patient-centric care has earned them the trust of thousands of men seeking relief from the symptoms of BPH.

BPH affects millions of men worldwide, causing bothersome urinary symptoms that significantly impact their quality of life. Until now, treatment options were limited to medication or invasive surgical procedures. However, the inclusion of PAE in the American Urological Association BPH Guidelines offers a non-surgical alternative that can provide long-term relief with minimal downtime and fewer complications.

Prostate Centers USA®'s physician leaders, in collaboration with UUG Affiliate Practices, are at the forefront of PAE, utilizing cutting-edge techniques to deliver exceptional outcomes. By collaborating with leading Urologists, they ensure that patients receive personalized and comprehensive care throughout their treatment journey. This collective approach combines the expertise and resources of both UUG's Affiliate Practices and Prostate Centers USA®, resulting in unparalleled patient satisfaction and superior clinical outcomes.

"We are truly excited about our initiative with UUG's Affiliate Practices, as we believe our collaboration will drive further innovation in Minimally Invasive Men's Health Care and deliver treatments such as Prostatic Artery Embolization to more men suffering from an enlarged prostate," said Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer at Prostate Centers USA®.

"This collaboration validates our physicians' dedication over the past 10 years to bring the highest quality outcomes, data, and innovation to patients throughout the world. Through our combined efforts, we are able to offer patients a minimally invasive solution that can significantly improve their quality of life." - Dr. Ari Isaacson, Chair of Quality & Research, Prostate Centers USA®.

UUG's Affiliated Practices and Prostate Centers USA® are dedicated to advancing the field of men's health care through continuous innovation and collaboration. Their mission is to empower men to take control of their health and live their lives to the fullest. With the inclusion of PAE in the American Urological Association Guidelines and the expansion of Prostate Centers USA® through UUG's Affiliate Practices, they are confident that more men will have access to the best care available.

About United Urology Group:

United Urology Group (UUG) is one of the nation's largest networks of urology affiliate practices whose affiliates include: Arizona Urology Specialists with offices in the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale and Tucson areas; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee; and Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver and Front Range areas. UUG and affiliate practice staff number more than 1,400 employees, including 220+ physicians and advanced practice providers, in five states. UUG's vision is to lead the transformation of urology through its commitment to accessible, high quality, and value-based care; patient and employee satisfaction; continuous innovation; and community involvement.

About Prostate Centers USA®:

Prostate Centers USA® is a leading provider of minimally invasive men's health care solutions. With a team of renowned physician leaders and state-of-the-art facilities, they deliver exceptional outcomes for men suffering from various urological conditions, including BPH. Through their collaborative approach, they partner with leading Urologists across the United States to ensure that patients have access to the best care possible. Their commitment to innovation and patient-centric care has earned them a reputation as trusted leaders in the field of men's health care. Prostate Centers USA® is a network partner of Hemorrhoid Centers®, Ortho Centers™️ and IR Centers™️.

