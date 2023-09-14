Sheets Laundry Clubs Offers the Opportunity to Score a VIP Trip to See Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing how the American leg of Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour sparked so much joy and brought so many together, Sheets Laundry Club wanted to celebrate the unifying power of catchy songwriting by giving one lucky Sheets fan and a guest the opportunity to attend the tour live in Melbourne, Australia February 16th 2024. This giveaway will include roundtrip airfare, four nights in the Melbourne Ritz Carlton Hotel and a $1000 Visa Gift Card.**

Sheets Laundry Club offers a line of sustainably packaged products for your laundry and cleaning routine, inspired by CEO and Founder Chris Videau's 20 years in the US Army and all the plastic pollution he encountered overseas that even affected his own personal health. Since its launch in 2019, Videau's vision for Sheets was to create a plastic-free future in the laundry and cleaning space and never compromise quality or convenience to provide plastic-free packaged alternatives to everyone's laundry and cleaning favorites.

Starting September 15th, 2023, fans can enter the "Down Under Giveaway" and get a chance to win a trip to Melbourne, Australia to attend Taylor Swift's the Era's Tour. Sheets CEO, Chris Videau is "thrilled to give someone in the Sheets Fam the opportunity to travel the way I got to while I was in the military." As Sheets works toward being a part of ending the plastic crisis, we want to have fun along the way. "Our customers are the reason why we are making such a big difference for the Earth; we want them to be a part of celebrating our wins along with us."

** Subject to restrictions that can be found at www.SheetsLaundryClub.com/giveaway

About Sheets Laundry Club

Launched in 2019 from a home garage by Chris Videau and his wife Laurian, Sheets Laundry Club set out to change the world with its ingenious Laundry Detergent Sheet- what looks like a sheet of note paper instantly dissolves in your washing machine to be the equivalent of a full cup of detergent. Sheets has reached major milestones in its first few years in business-including an appearance on Shark Tank that garnered a deal, expanding products in the laundry and cleaning categories, and multiple partnerships with charitable organizations ranging from environmental to animal and veteran focused causes.

The Sweepstakes begins on September 15th, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and ends on November 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

