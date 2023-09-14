Scottish Rite for Children Announces First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration with By Way of Dallas

Opportunity will allow kids to have custom prosthetic devices with influencer-designed artwork

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned pediatric orthopedic experts at Scottish Rite for Children and in-demand fashion brand By Way of Dallas have launched a collaboration to bring influencer-designed artwork to Scottish Rite's patients who use prosthetic devices. Each year, tens of thousands of children across the country use prostheses, but options for customized devices that allow for self-expression are limited.

For more than 100 years, Scottish Rite has helped young patients around the world develop confidence through its six Centers of Excellence in pediatric orthopedics. With the help of By Way of Dallas, Scottish Rite will now offer patients the opportunity to merge fashion with function through its expert-designed prostheses that feature exclusive designs by artists, athletes and local influencers, such as:

Dak Prescott and Jeremiah Jhass — Dallas Cowboys quarterback and photographer, respectively

Dude Perfect — sports and comedy group

Dwight Powell — Dallas Mavericks player

Hance Taplin — By Way of Dallas founder and creative lead

Jordan Rogers — former brand marketing director at Nike basketball and current NIL and marketing

consultant

Kirta Carroll — Legends president of global merchandise

Nic Mathis — Louis Vuitton

Pierce Simpson — host, journalist, senior producer, and director

Rachel Lindsay — media personality, author, and attorney

Sour Grapes — art collective

Temi Coker — artist

Tramaine Townsend — filmmaker

"Scottish Rite's remarkable mission of giving children back their childhood through the very best care goes beyond our medical and technological expertise," said Robert L. Walker, president and CEO of Scottish Rite for Children. "Scottish Rite for Children is thrilled to collaborate with By Way of Dallas through artwork contributed by advocates to give our patients the ability to celebrate their individuality and keep them active and happy."

Scottish Rite's in-house team comprises the leading experts in creating tailored prostheses for each child, regardless of a family's ability to pay. With this new partnership, kids will have the opportunity to customize their prostheses with fashion-forward designs to help support important aspects of their social, emotional and psychological well-being.

"I love playing volleyball with the By Way of Dallas design on my prosthetic arm," said Shaleigh, a patient at Scottish Rite for Children. "No matter what new activity I want to try, Scottish Rite always helps make it possible for me to play."

"To inspire the kids who inspire us — that's our goal," said Hance Taplin, founder and creative lead of By Way of Dallas. "Prostheses are beautiful extensions of an individual, and we hope to remind each kid to live boldly and champion movement with a bit of extra style."

As the collaboration continues, By Way of Dallas hopes to keep adding custom influencer designs for patients who use prosthetic devices at Scottish Rite for Children.

Scottish Rite and By Way of Dallas marked the official launch of the line with a celebration at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic Hospital in Dallas on September 14, 2023.

To learn more about the collaboration and prosthetic development process, visit https://scottishriteforchildren.org/by-way-of-dallas-collaboration.

About Scottish Rite for Children

Scottish Rite for Children is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of orthopedic conditions, such as scoliosis, clubfoot, hand differences, hip disorders, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia. Visit scottishriteforchildren.org to learn more.

About By Way of Dallas

By Way of Dallas is a passion project dedicated to diversifying our community and rebranding Dallas through the lens of local collaboration and design.

