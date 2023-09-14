Publica by IAS and Samsung Ads Expand CTV Ad Serving Partnership

Building on the successful Publica by IAS and Samsung Ads partnership, Samsung Ads has renewed its exclusive partnership with Publica to power their global CTV ad serving.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publica, a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad server owned by Integral Ad Science (IAS), today formally announced their renewed global partnership with Samsung Ads , powered by proprietary ACR data, a leading provider of advanced TV advertising solutions to some of the world's biggest brands. This collaboration enables Samsung Ads to enhance its streamed content with a traditional TV-like viewing experience, while maximizing CTV advertising revenue via the introduction of a programmatic unified auction for the premium ad slots within their streamed ad breaks.

CTV advertising is escalating rapidly and poised to grow in 2023 to $25.9 billion, according to GroupM's mid-year forecast.

Advertisers have programmatic access to Samsung Ads Connected TV (CTV) inventory on Samsung's free ad-supported streaming service, Samsung TV Plus.

As a demand agnostic CTV Ad Server, Publica helps global publishers and TV manufacturers deliver a seamless ad experience via the introduction of Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), while also helping publishers maximize revenue by running a unified-auction between multiple SSPs and ad exchanges.

Through this relationship with Publica, Samsung Ads is providing advertisers with enhanced buying techniques similar to those of linear TV. This includes competitive separation, frequency management and the ability to purchase the first slot within ad pods – much like standard TV commercial breaks.

Key Publica technology products that Samsung Ads has implemented include:

Advanced Ad Serving — Samsung Ads has the ability to deliver advanced CTV ad breaks with the granular controls required by advertisers to target, and with the ability to optimize each slot by revenue per second within the pod.

Advanced Ad Pod Decisioning — Gives Samsung Ads the ability to guarantee an advertiser first pod placement, and own a pod by brand category, helping with competitive separation and buy side frequency management.

Live Logs ' feature to enable real time transparency into each of the programmatic auctions within which the company's inventory is cleared; this permits Samsung Ads to optimize yield and data strategies in real time to ensure they do not lose demand to supply path optimization (SPO). Unified Auction — Enables Samsung Ads to run a controlled, unified auction of all demand sources to extract the highest yielding ad per slot in each streaming ad pod. Samsung Ads is also using the Publica '' feature to enable real time transparency into each of the programmatic auctions within which the company's inventory is cleared; this permits Samsung Ads to optimize yield and data strategies in real time to ensure they do not lose demand to supply path optimization (SPO).

Publica by IAS has been instrumental recently in helping the IAB Tech Lab to build out the new protocols that bring increased security and targeting to streaming ad breaks via the introduction of OpenRTB 2.6 , and also ads.cert 2.0 that secures the practice of SSAI. In implementing Publica CTV ad decisioning technology, Samsung Ads can ensure its CTV inventory is being targeted and served in the most secure way possible, providing its advertisers with the controls and transparency they require.

"We're excited to renew our partnership with Samsung Ads and provide them with the ad decisioning technology to grow their global advertising revenues and empower Samsung Ads with the ad serving capabilities to improve their streamers' viewing experiences on CTV," said Sean Galligan, CRO, Publica by IAS.

"As consumer viewing behaviors continue to rapidly evolve and shift towards streaming, it's critical that our ad serving technology is equally evolved and sophisticated," said Craig Chinn, Vice President, Programmatic, Samsung Ads. "By expanding our successful partnership with Publica, we ensure a high-quality experience for viewers while also delivering advertisers the control and transparency needed to effectively reach CTV audiences."

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads is Samsung Electronics' advertising ecosystem, spanning hundreds of millions of smart devices across TV, mobile, desktop, and beyond. Our deep understanding of consumers and unmatched position at the intersection of hardware, software and advertising delivers quantifiable results for brands on a massive scale.

With the largest single source of TV data in the market, reaching 3 in 4 U.S. households, Samsung Ads unlocks unmatched opportunities to engage consumers during connected moments that matter. Today, Samsung Ads serves over 25 countries around the globe.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Publica by IAS is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform that works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps, providing solutions to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory. For more information on Publica by IAS, visit getpublica.com

