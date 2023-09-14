MANGORX ANNOUNCED AS RAINDANCE FILM FESTIVAL'S HEADLINE SPONSOR

The London-Based International Film Festival Will Feature the MangoRx Short Film Competition Focused on Mental Health and Erectile Dysfunction

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MangoRx , an e-commerce company focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded "Mango," today announced it will be the headline sponsor for the thirty-first edition of the Raindance Film Festival, the UK's leading indie film festival. Raindance returns to the heart of London's West End from October 25 through November 4, 2023.

As the headline sponsor of the 2023 festival, MangoRx will have a strong presence throughout the festival's various programming including an orange carpet takeover at all celebrity carpet events, a MangoRx 60-second short film competition, hosted panels from Mango's' team of experts, and even a signature MangoRx themed cocktail.

Through its partnership with Raindance, MangoRx increases awareness around sexual health in film and helps remove the stigma around erectile dysfunction. MangoRx will host a new 60-second short film competition, with short filmmakers challenged to focus on mental health and its connection to ED. MangoRx additionally supports Raindance's UK Premiere of Venice Film Festival prize-winner Mountain Onion, which follows a young boy from Kazakhstan on his mission to China to find "Gold Viagra" in the hope of saving his parents' failing marriage.

"Here at Raindance, we're not afraid to show features and documentaries that tackle challenging issues," said Raindance Founder Elliot Grove. "I believe that film is one of the best ways to communicate, and through Raindance's partnership with MangoRx, we have an opportunity to encourage a discourse about mental health, sexual health, and ED. I'm also excited that Raindance is challenging short filmmakers to focus on mental health and ED with our MangoRx 60-second short film competition."

"Our partnership with Raindance Film Festival brings attention to issues surrounding men's physical and mental health through award-winning storytelling," said MangoRx CEO Jacob Cohen. "While MangoRx is currently distributed throughout the United States, destigmatizing erectile dysfunction remains a prevalent global conversation. This strategic partnership provides a broader audience ahead of our new international market distribution while supporting the arts."

About MangoRx

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think: "Man, Go!"). For more information, please visit www.MangoRx.com.

About Raindance Film Festival

Raindance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the UK and it has been recognized by Variety as "one of the world's top 50 unmissable film festivals". Raindance showcases the boldest, freshest content from British and international filmmakers. Industry and the public attend cutting-edge panels, talks and workshops. Raindance is a qualifying festival for Oscars®, BAFTA and BIFA. www.raindance.org/festival

Raindance is dedicated to fostering and promoting independent film around the world. Founded in 1992, it combines the Raindance Film Festival, film training courses, and Raindance Higher Education. Training courses are at the heart of the Raindance structure, aiming to give individuals the tools to start shooting their film, and covering screenwriting, production, directing, and virtual reality. Moreover, Raindance has developed three fully accredited Higher Education Film Programs, becoming the only major film festival in the world to offer higher education. www.raindance.org

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and have not had the benefit of the FDA's clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act ("FFDCA Act") provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen, has majority voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of high inflation, increasing interest rates and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties.

More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and at our website at https://investors.mangorx.com/sec-filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE MangoRx