Sling Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel Virtual I&I Summit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), will be participating at the Stifel I&I summit, held virtually, from September 19 - 20, 2023.
Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sling Therapeutics, will present a company presentation on September 19, at 12:45 p.m. ET.
About Sling Therapeutics
Sling Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is advancing the evaluation of its lead product candidate, linsitinib, in a Phase 2b clinical trial based on extensive preclinical and clinical data. Linsitinib offers the potential of a convenient oral small molecule that could significantly reduce the treatment burden for people living with TED. For more information visit https://slingtx.com/.
