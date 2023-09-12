Align Production Systems Partners with Kollmorgen to Advance AGV Technology

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Production Systems, a leading innovator in material handling solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Kollmorgen, known for their pioneering of vehicle control solutions. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the manufacturing AGV landscape, to provide efficiency, reliability, and versatility across various industries.

AGV from a recent agricultural line. (PRNewswire)

Both Align Production Systems and Kollmorgen are committed to pushing the boundaries of AGV vehicle technology to ensure the future of AGVs is beneficial to customers.

The collaboration of Align Production Systems' expertise in designing world-class automated guided vehicle systems with Kollmorgen's mastery of servo motors, drives, and automation control platforms will foster the next generation of AGV vehicle technology. The partnership aims to redefine the standards of how large and heavy products are moved within a manufacturer's facility.

Jason Stoecker, CEO of Align Production Systems, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "Our partnership with Kollmorgen marks a pivotal moment in the AGV technology for heavy industry. As a premier provider of heavy industrial solutions partnered with a pioneer in AGV technologies, APS will help lead heavy industry into the autonomous age."

AGV systems have become an integral part of smart manufacturing while keeping safety as a top concern, enabling businesses to optimize their operations, reduce human intervention, and significantly increase production. With this partnership, both companies aim to amplify the advantages of AGVs by focusing on:

Enhanced Navigation: Implementing advanced navigation systems that allow AGVs to move more fluidly in complex environments with LiDAR technology.

Scalable Solutions: Creating AGV systems that can increase fleet size and weight capacities that can serve numerous industries.

Optimized Energy Efficiency: Leveraging Kollmorgen's expertise to ensure AGVs operate longer and more efficiently, reducing downtimes and boosting overall productivity.

For more information about the partnership or to explore their innovative AGV solutions offered by Align Production Systems, please visit alignproductionsystems.com/agv.

About Align Production Systems

Align Production Systems is a leading innovator in industrial production solutions, committed to enhancing efficiency, safety, and productivity across all manufacturing industries.

About Kollmorgen

Kollmorgen is a global leader in motion systems and components, known for delivering breakthrough solutions that are unmatched in performance, reliability, and ease-of-use.

