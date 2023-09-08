Novavax to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside Chat Date: Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel Moderator: Vernon Bernardino, Managing Director, Senior

Healthcare Analyst Novavax participants: Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial

Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, Senior Vice

President, Chief Medical Officer Conference Event: Investor Meetings Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. EDT Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel Moderator: Joel L. Beatty, MD, CFA, Senior Research Analyst –

Biotechnology Novavax participants: Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial

Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, Senior Vice

President, Chief Medical Officer Conference Event: Investor Meetings Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A replay of the recorded fireside sessions will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

