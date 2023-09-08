Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Participating in the NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day

DOVER, Del., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12, 2023, Management from Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) (the "Company") will participate in the New York Stock Exchange's ("NYSE") Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day. The Company will virtually join members of investment firms, including existing and prospective investors, in a series of one-on-one meetings as scheduled through the NYSE. A copy of the presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference in the "Investors" section of the Company's website, sub-section "Events and Presentations – Other Events" ( www.chpk.com ).

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com .

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Heidi Watkins

Shareholder Services Manager

hwatkins@chpk.com

302.538.4764

