Cetera's Courageous Conversations Series Wins Prestigious DEIB 'Wealthies' Award

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it won one of the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards ("Wealthies") for its groundbreaking Courageous Conversations program. The program earned Cetera the "Wealthie" win for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging among financial services firms with 1,000 advisors or more.

Cetera offers Courageous Conversations to team members as part of its commitment to DEIB. The optional online forum consistently offers a chance to connect, relate and discuss sensitive current issues, diversity and inclusion-related topics in a safe space. Facilitated and led by Head of Diligence and Integration for Corporate Development Karen Cecilio, this series is among the programming most attended by team members and is cited by many in the Voice of the Team survey as a key component of Cetera's positive culture.

The program frequently partners with Cetera's Employee Resource Groups and often covers topics relevant to a particular group. For instance, the Woman's+ ERG hosted a Courageous Conversation during Women's History Month while the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) ERG hosted during AAPI Heritage Month. Cetera has also been treated to conversations from:

The Abled & Disabled Employees Pulling Together ERG

The Veterans ERG

The Black Employees and Allies Network (BEAN) ERG

The LGBTQ+ ERG

And others!

Sometimes, Courageous Conversations topics are more broadly inclusive. In fact, the most attended Courageous Conversation to date was called "Mental Health – How Does it Show Up for You?"

"We already counted Courageous Conversations a win for Cetera it enriched our culture and fueled open dialogue with our colleagues. This award is a testament to our team members who participate in and lead these critical discussions," Cecilio said. "I may be the leader of this program, but it's the voices of every single participating team member that has made it such a resounding success. I'm so proud of how Cetera has embraced and engaged in these important conversations – and it's gratifying to see that dedication to DEIB recognized on a national stage."

Cetera was a finalist for a record six Wealthies this year, in five categories: DEIB, thought leadership, practice management, transition support and corporate responsibility. Now in its ninth year, "The Wealthies," WealthManagement.com's annual awards program, honors the individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. Cetera received its awards this year alongside other finalists during a ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 7, 2023.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $341 billion in assets under administration and $121 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

* The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

