Stream Data Centers Continues Leadership Momentum with the Addition of New SVP of Global Accounts & Platform Strategy

Distinguished Data Center Executive Jose Ruiz to Spearhead Even More Exceptional,

Enriched Customer Experiences in Newly Created Role

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise and hyperscale customers, today announces that it is continuing the strategic build out of its leadership team with the addition of Jose Ruiz as Senior Vice President of Global Accounts and Platform Strategy. In this new role, Ruiz, who brings more than a decade of global experience in data center development, engineering, operations and strategy, will deepen customer engagement by crafting an exciting, innovative platform strategy that further aligns Stream's offerings with its customers' evolving needs to meet their growth trajectories.

Jose Ruiz, Senior Vice President of Global Accounts and Platform Strategy, Stream Data Centers (PRNewswire)

A former Lieutenant Commander and Naval Aviator for the U.S. Navy, Ruiz's commitment to leadership, innovation and excellence has been consistently demonstrated throughout his career. Delivering an ideal blend of technical acumen, strategic industry experience and leadership insight, Ruiz is a unique talent that has established multi-billion-dollar joint ventures and secured several pivotal data center patents.

In his role at Stream, he will elevate Stream's customer engagement strategy, enhancing the company's proven track record of problem-solving and agility. Additionally, he will oversee both product and asset management, ensuring Stream's platform remains positioned to meet its clients' evolving needs. Ruiz will spearhead the hiring and training of a new team of technical project management professionals who will serve the exacting needs of the world's largest and most sophisticated data center users.

"I am deeply grateful to be entrusted with this role at such a pivotal time for Stream and our industry," comments Ruiz. "Stream seeks to go beyond the transactional and instead fosters enduring commercial relationships supported by deep understanding of our customers' unique requirements and objectives. It's not just about data center capacity; it's about capability, innovation, and accelerating Stream's growth in this dynamic market."

Rob Kennedy, Co-Managing Partner stated, "Jose's outstanding reputation in the data center industry, coupled with his proven commitment and ability to help customers navigate the complex landscape of capacity needs in an innovation-driven environment, makes him a great strategic addition to the team."

To learn more about Stream Data Centers, visit www.streamdatacenters.com .

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed more than two dozen data centers nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 24 years.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources and develops low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and providing low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is the technical real estate affiliate of Stream Realty Partners , a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions and 294 million+ square feet of leased or managed commercial space in active markets coast to coast, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

Stream Data Centers (PRNewsfoto/Stream Data Centers) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stream Data Centers