HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA UNVEILS NEXT INNOVATION, TRICLONE SKIN TECH CONCEALER, A REVOLUTIONARY, CLEAN CONCEALER THAT DOES MORE THAN COVER: BLURS, BRIGHTENS, CONCEALS AND DE-PUFFS WITH 20+ SKINCARE INGREDIENTS

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haus Labs by Lady Gaga , the visionary brand behind the award-winning, best-selling, and viral Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, launches Triclone Skin Tech Concealer - a ground-breaking addition to their innovative lineup of supercharged artistry makeup. This revolutionary clean product not only COVERS, but BLURS and smooths blemishes, BRIGHTENS under eye areas, CONCEALS redness and dark spots, it also DE-PUFFS after 14 days of use*. Available in 31 shades across 6 shade families, the concealer is exclusively available at Sephora US, CANADA, and coming soon to Sephora UK. Consumers can now find the full Haus Labs assortment in EVERY US + CANADA Sephora store and hauslabs.com.

"I am so proud to share Triclone Skin Tech Concealer with the community. It took two years to develop and confirm that this product would deliver on all the claims we were looking to achieve, outside of what concealers should already do, which is to conceal, blur and brighten. What I personally love about this concealer is how it also de-puffs. The formulation includes BioTech Caffeine, a bio-engineered alternative that is significantly more effective than traditional caffeine. And as with all Haus Labs products, we ensured a wide range of skin tones, under tones and shades are represented. We shade-validated with industry experts on our concealer, as we did with Triclone Skin Tech Foundation." - Lady Gaga, Founder of Haus Labs

Meticulously developed in Korea, this medium coverage, second-skin, buildable longwear concealer provides the perfect level of coverage to brighten or match skin while offering a multitude of benefits beyond its primary concealing function. It's also infused with a powerful blend of 20+ skincare ingredients, including patent pending Fermented Arnica to reduce redness and inflammation.

Like the foundation, the 31 shades were diligently validated, tested and swatched by a counsel of industry experts and celebrity makeup artists including Sarah Tanno , Haus Labs Global Artistry Director and Celebrity Makeup Artist, Ernesto Casillas . Sarah worked with Lady Gaga and the Product Development team to perfect the formulation. Ernesto, a well-respected makeup artist within the industry, served as the lead makeup artist at the campaign photoshoot to ensure perfect shade match and flawless finish for over 400 models. The concealer pairs perfectly with the new Concealer Brush and Triclone Skin Tech Foundation.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Concealer is available today at Sephora US and CAN for $32 USD and $43 CAD, in addition to the Concealer Brush for $32 USD and $43 CAD. Both will be coming soon to Sephora UK for £27 GBP and £23 GBP. Haus Labs will be available in ALL Sephora stores in the US, CAN, and UK, Sephora.com , Sephora.ca , Sephora.co.uk , and HausLabs.com .

*Observed in a 2 week clinical study of 37 people.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ is a supercharged clean artistry makeup brand, powered by innovation – delivering high-tech, high-pigment, high-performance proprietary products infused with skin-loving ingredients. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes and sizes, skin tones, genders, identities, abilities, and skill levels. All products are Created with Kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan (™). Sold ONLY at Sephora US. / Canada / UK and hauslabs.com - where $1 from every purchase goes to Born This Way Foundation.

