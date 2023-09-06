INTRODUCING TUMI 19 DEGREE FRAGRANCE

DESIGNED TO EXCEED THE LIMITS

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, introduces its latest exploration in men's luxury fragrances, TUMI 19 Degree. Inspired by the performance and precision of the brand's instantly iconic 19 Degree Aluminum Collection, this fragrance was born from the unquenchable desire for discovery, design, and innovation. TUMI 19 Degree delivers a unique, sensorial experience built to outlast anything life throws his way. Infused with our patented, long-lasting technologies, TUMI 19 Degree pushes the boundaries of exploration for new materials to create the epitome of excellence.

TUMI 19 Degree was born from the unquenchable desire for discovery, design, and innovation.

"We are thrilled to unveil the TUMI 19 Degree fragrance, expanding our fragrance portfolio to encompass a total of seven exquisite scents," says TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz. "The intricately designed bottle reflects the same aesthetic principles found in our iconic 19 Degree travel collection – a harmonious blend of strength and fluidity, perfectly primed to accompany you on every journey."

TUMI 19 Degree is a bold amber, woody, leather fragrance that reveals its seductive nature as quality ingredients are powerfully intertwined and contrasted. Interpreting sublime masculinity through sophisticated and revitalizing notes, TUMI 19 Degree expresses an aura of intensity and vibrancy all at the same time. The fragrance opens with notes of bergamot and thyme, juxtaposed with exotic, ardent saffron for the ultimate and immediate contrast. An addictive heart emerges with notes of intriguing, juicy black raspberry, and addictive suede, enveloped by the woody freshness of birch water. As the fragrance dries down, notes of sensual leather challenge your olfactive perceptions when melded with the intense warmth of sandalwood and black musk, revealing the rich, compelling power of its signature.

Top Notes: Bergamot, Saffron, Thyme

Middle Notes: Black Raspberry, Suede, Birch Water

Base Notes: Leather, Sandalwood, Black Musk

To celebrate the launch, TUMI will be taking their fragrance journey global, travelling overseas with ten NYC-based influencers to London for an intimate press dinner and launch party as an official partner of London Fashion Week.

TUMI 19 DEGREE 100ml bottle retails for $175 on TUMI.com, TUMI stores, and select retailers worldwide. Visit TUMI.com and follow @TUMITravel for more information.

